ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup: Sri Lanka A produced a thrilling performance to defeat defending champions Pakistan A by one wicket in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 final on Sunday (Nov 29). Tailenders Lahiru Samarakoon and Garuka Sanketh held their nerve to complete the chase in the 43rd over, ensuring that a late collapse did not cost their side the title.

Wicketkeeper-batter Nishan Madushka played a crucial role in Sri Lanka A’s successful chase, scoring 87 runs off 95 deliveries on a slow surface. Despite losing five wickets in quick succession towards the latter stages, the Islanders managed to cross the finish line with one wicket remaining.

Pakistan A fought their way back into the contest through their bowling attack. Left-arm spinner Sufyan Moqim picked up two wickets for 55 runs, while pacer Ali Raza claimed three wickets for 58 runs. However, their efforts were not enough to prevent Sri Lanka A from completing the victory and ending Pakistan’s title defence.

Pakistan A Struggle With The Bat After Choosing To Bat First

Earlier, Pakistan A captain Abdul Samad won the toss and decided to bat first. The defending champions struggled to build partnerships against a disciplined Sri Lankan bowling attack and found it difficult to post a commanding total.

Shahzaib Khan top-scored with 60 off 91 balls, while opener Shamyl Hussain contributed 40 runs from 43 deliveries. The remaining batters failed to make substantial contributions as Pakistan A struggled to get past the 200-run mark.

Sri Lanka’s pace bowler Garuka Sanketh and an off-spinner claimed three wickets each to keep the Pakistani batting line-up under pressure. Their disciplined effort with the ball laid the foundation for the Islanders’ memorable title-winning chase.

Sri Lanka A Equal Pakistan With Three ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup Titles

The victory marked Sri Lanka’s third title in the continental tournament, taking them level with Pakistan in the overall championship tally. The Islanders had previously won the competition in 2017 and 2018, while Pakistan lifted the trophy in 2019, 2023 and 2025.

The final also attracted a strong turnout at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, with supporters of both teams creating a lively atmosphere despite the match being played on a weekday. Sri Lanka A’s dramatic one-wicket triumph ensured that the 2026 edition ended with a memorable contest.