Saturday, September 14, 2024
Actor Radhika Sarathkumar Meets Virat Kohli On Chennai-Bound Flight | Photo

Tamil actor Radhika Sarathkumar had a special interaction with star India batter Virat Kohli during their flight from London to Chennai on Thursday. The two met on the plane, and Radhika was thrilled to capture the moment with a selfie.

Tamil actor Radhika Sarathkumar had a special interaction with star India batter Virat Kohli during their flight from London to Chennai on Thursday (September 12). The two met on the plane, and Radhika was thrilled to capture the moment with a selfie.

Taking to her Instagram account, the actress heaped praises on the Indian stalwart, who was heading to Chennai to join the Indian cricket team to practice at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, as they gear up for India’s upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh

Along with the selfie, Radhika added a caption that read, “@virat.kohli is a man who has the heart of millions, who makes us proud in his commitment to his game. It was a pleasure travelling with him. Thk u for the selfie (sic).”

The 35-year-old batter will return to Test format for the first time since featuring for India during the South Africa tour in January this year. He missed out on India’s home Test series against England due to the birth of his son Akaay.

Since then, he has gone through an underwhelming T20 World Cup and Sri Lanka tour and will be keen to return to find his rich vein of form.

During India’s unbeaten run in the T20 World Cup, Virat finished the tournament with 151 runs in eight matches at an average of 18.87.
During India’s surprising 2-0 ODI away series defeat against Sri Lanka, Virat, just like the rest of the batters, struggled in front of spinners.

In three ODIs, Virat could garner a mere 58 runs at an average of 19.33.

Talking about Radhika Sarathkumar, the actress is known for her roles in movies like Theri, Chandramukhi, Pokkiri Raja, and Chitthi. She has also acted in Hindi films such as Himmatwala, Lal Baadshah, and Naseeb Apna Apna.

(With inputs from ANI)

