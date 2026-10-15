Adam Copeland AKA Edge Announces His Retirement Date From Professional Wrestling — ‘I’m Aging Out’

With a handful of wrestlers around the globe nearing retirement, the legendary career of Adam Copeland aka Edge is also progressing its end. Copeland, formerly known as Edge, has announced his in-ring retirement date.

When is Adam Copeland’s retirement date?

The 52-year-old is currently wrestling in AEW Dynamite and defeated Josh Alexander on Wednesday’s episode. that sealed his qualification for the Clockwork Carnage championship match this Saturday. After the match, he got on the microphone to first reveal that his partner Christian Cage suffered a series of injuries a couple of weeks ago when they competed in a Ladder match at All Out. The injury includes several broken ribs and a collapsed lung. The veteran wrestler went on to disclose that the injuries forced him to do a ‘soul searching’ of his own and announced that 2027 will be his final year in professional wrestling. Copeland stated, as quoted by postwrestling:

“My face isn’t on the posters on teenagers’ walls anymore. I’m aging out, and that’s okay. It happens to everybody. But because of that, I just want to let y’all know that 2027 will be my last year in professional wrestling. All that being said, that is why I have to go for the AEW Championship.”

Copeland could become the AEW champion as soon as this weekend as he competes in the company’s first-ever Clockwork Carnage match. The 52-year-old has had a glittering career in professional wrestling and has been in the business since the early 90s. During his tenure in WWE, Edge had six runs as WWE World Heavyweight Champion and 12 reigns as WWE World Tag Team Champion. He had memorable one on one feuds against the likes of John Cena, Undertaker, Kurt Angle, Kane, Alberto del Rio and several other WWE superstars. The veteran had also forged a memorable tag team against Randy Orton, named Rated-RKO and captured the World Tag Team championship.

During the early 1990s and 2000s, Edge also formed a strong team with Christian in WWE and competed in some memorable matches. Nine years after retiring from professional wrestling due to neck injuries, Edge returned to the WWE on January 26, 2020 in the Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant but was eliminated by Roman Reigns. In AEW, he has held the World Tag Team Championship after debuting on October 1, 2023.