Adam Copeland Discusses Injury, Recovery, and Ambitions Following AEW Worlds End 2024

During the post-AEW Worlds End 2024 media scrum, Adam Copeland shared insights into his injury at AEW Double or Nothing, his recovery journey, and his future goals in AEW. Reflecting on his evolving career, Copeland revealed how his mindset has shifted as he approaches the later stages of his wrestling journey.

On His Injury at AEW Double or Nothing

Copeland reflected on the high-risk nature of his wrestling career, acknowledging that taking extreme measures has been a part of who he is throughout his journey. “You know, it’s one of those deals where if you watch my career, it’s not out of my character to do insane things. It’s kind of what I do every once in a while, like I’ll get a hair up my ass and decide, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna dive through a flaming table, sure,’” Copeland shared. “So that’s just me. It’s kinda hardwired into me. I also think it’s part of what I’ve gotten to where I’ve gotten.”

However, he also noted that with the passage of time and his growing responsibilities as a father, his approach to risks has shifted. “That being said, I also realize that I’m closer to the tail end of my career than the beginning. And I have kids now, so there’s a different mindset that goes into it,” he added.

Adam Copeland On His Recovery Process

Despite the injury, Copeland expressed optimism about his recovery, drawing a comparison to Wolverine due to his fast healing abilities. “I’m still lucky in that I recover like Wolverine. And part of that is, I just go after it. The day I can go after it is the day I do it,” he explained.

Although he had been cleared for some time, the recovery process was momentarily delayed due to a hurricane affecting his area. “Tony and I had the conversation… our area got hit by a hurricane. So it was much more important to be home… so when real life hits like that, suddenly this — you know, it has to take a second place,” Copeland said. He expressed gratitude for the understanding and respect for his situation within AEW.

Now fully recovered, Copeland is eager to return to the ring. “But in terms of being back and being ready, I’m just ready to go. Because every month for me at this stage feels like a year. So I gotta get in, and I gotta get cooking,” he stated.

Adam Copeland Setting Goals for 2025

Looking ahead to 2025, Copeland laid out his ambitious goals within AEW. “I mean, if you can think of a goal, that’s what we’re going after. I think they [FTR] should be Tag Team Champions, I think we should win the Trios Championships, I’m going after the World Heavyweight Championship,” he said.

Copeland also discussed his evolving role in AEW, emphasizing his decision to become more proactive and ambitious in his career. “You know, for a while when I first got here, I was like, ‘Okay, I’m here. I gotta get the lay of the land, I gotta get everyone to know who I am.’ But that’s gone. Now it’s time to be here to make a difference, to show everybody exactly who I am, exactly who they are,” Copeland explained. “There’s a reason that I’ve accomplished everything I’ve accomplished in this industry. And there’s a reason that nobody can scratch what I’ve accomplished. Take a look; nobody can. And that may sound egotistical, it may sound cocky but when it’s true, it’s just confidence.”

