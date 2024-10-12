Home
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Adam Svensson Delivers Career-Best Performance As PGA Tour Returns To Utah After 61 Years

Svensson came through in the afternoon and made seven birdies through 10 holes before he finished with a flourish.

Adam Svensson Delivers Career-Best Performance As PGA Tour Returns To Utah After 61 Years

Adam Svensson celebrated the return of the PGA Tour to Utah after 61 years with a. career-best 11-under 61 as he took a two-shot lead in the Black Desert Championship as the PGA TOUR.
Svensson and many others made use of the ideal scoring conditions. Henrik Norlander hit all 14 fairways and all 18 greens in posting his career-low of 62. He was joined by Matt McCarty, who had an eagle on the reachable par-4 fifth.

Svensson came through in the afternoon and made seven birdies through 10 holes before he finished with a flourish.

It was the second straight week during the FedExCup Fall portion of the PGA TOUR that a player shot 60. David Skinns missed a 10-foot putt for a chance at 59 in the Sanderson Farms Championship, a release said. Svensson would have needed an eagle on his final hole for a sub-60 round but found a bunker. He wasn’t even aware a 59 was in play because he thought Black Desert Resort was a par 72.

The opening round could not finish before darkness in southwestern Utah. Among those who didn’t finish was 65-year-old Jay Don Blake, the Utah native and one-time PGA TOUR winner given an exemption to play in his 500th career event on TOUR. Blake was 3-over par through 15 holes.

Kiwi Ryan Fox was Tied-6th with 65 (-6) and the top Asian was Filipino Rico Hoey with 66 (-5)

The Black Desert Championship comes with a Masters invitation. Most of the focus this time of the year is on finishing in the top 125 to retain a full PGA TOUR card for 2025.

MUST READ | T20 WC 2024: Coach Hashan Tillakaratne Urges Bangladesh To ‘Play For Pride’ Against SA

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

Adam Svensson PGA Tour UTAH
