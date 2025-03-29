Home
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Adani Group And PGTI To Launch Invitational Golf Championship

The Adani Group is set to enter Indian professional golf with the launch of 'Adani Invitational Golf Championship 2025', in partnership with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the official sanctioning body of men's professional golf in India.

This Adani Group initiative intends to promote and broaden golf’s accessibility, elevate its status as a mainstream sport, and cultivate the next generation of global champions from India, as per the Adani press release.
The inaugural tournament, offering a Rs1.5 crore prize, will be held at Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort, Greater Noida, from 1-4 April 2025, marking PGTI’s return to the venue after 11 years.

“We are delighted to join hands with Kapil Dev Ji and the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) to contribute to the growth of Indian professional golf. Our goal is to cultivate Indian global champions in golf. We are committed to enhancing accessibility to golf, promoting greater participation and offering world-class training and playing opportunities.” said Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises Limited, as quoted by the Adani media release.
Kapil Dev, President of the PGTI, thanked the Adani Group for extending support to professional golf in India with the launch of the Adani Invitational Golf Championship 2025.

“The backing of the Adani Group, one of the world’s biggest business houses, will help the PGTI produce more champion golfers from India who will make the country proud on the international stage. I expect to see golf fans in big numbers following their favourite players on the course during the tournament,” he said.

Terming the Adani Invitational Golf Championship 2025 as a watershed moment for the PGTI, Amandeep Johl, CEO, PGTI, said, “This association will raise the stature of the Tour. We thank the Adani Group, our title sponsors, for sharing PGTI’s vision of creating more playing opportunities for Indian professionals. With an attractive prize purse, outstanding playing conditions at the Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort and a top-notch field vying for the title, one can expect a spectacular week of golfing action at the eagerly awaited Adani Invitational Golf Championship 2025.”
A pre-tournament event will be held on 29 March 2025 at The Belvedere Golf & Country Club, Ahmedabad. Along with this event, five leading PGTI professionals will conduct a golf clinic that will introduce the sport to 50 children from The Adani International School.
Cricket Legend Kapil Dev, now the PGTI President, will be present at this event to highlight the shared vision of the Adani Group and PGTI to develop golfing talent and advance Indian golf.
The partnership extends to the establishment of a joint Adani-PGTI golf training academy at Belvedere Golf & Country Club in Ahmedabad.

This initiative aligns with Adani’s commitment to grassroots development and supports India’s 2036 Olympic bid, reflecting the group’s aim to resonate with the aspirations of a broad Indian audience.

(Inputs taken from news Agency)

‘Great Friend, Very Smart Man’: Trump Praises PM Modi Amid Trade Talks, Tariff Threats
Adani Group And PGTI To Launch Invitational Golf Championship
Gautam Adani Meets Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Discusses Investment Opportunities
India, US Discuss Efforts To Reduce Trade Barriers For A ‘Balanced Trade Relationship’ Amid Tariff...
Amid Tariff Concerns, Former US Official Defends India’s Trade Practices
