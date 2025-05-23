Adriyan Karmakar Wins Bronze, Keeps India On Top At ISSF Junior World Cup

Adriyan Karmakar clinched a bronze medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) event at the ISSF Junior World Cup on Friday, marking his second podium finish of the tournament.

Adriyan Karmakar clinched a bronze medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) event at the ISSF Junior World Cup on Friday, marking his second podium finish of the tournament. The 20-year-old, competing in his debut World Cup, had earlier secured a silver in the 50m rifle prone event.

Karmakar finished the 3P final with a score of 446.6. The gold went to French Olympian and former junior world champion Romain Aufrere, while Switzerland’s Jens Oestli took silver with 459.1. Despite strong competition, Karmakar held his nerve in the closing stages, using a streak of precise shots to edge past Sweden’s Jesper Johansson for third place.

India Holds Lead in Medal Tally

India remained at the top of the medal table with one gold, two silvers, and one bronze after three days of competition. Adriyan’s qualification score of 588 had placed him fourth among 55 shooters. Though he began the final in the lower half of the standings, he made a late push during the Standing position to climb into medal contention.

In a tense battle with Johansson, Karmakar delivered a 10.8 and 10.6 on his 41st and 42nd shots respectively, pulling ahead by a point. His 43rd shot of 10.2 secured the bronze despite Johansson finishing strong with a 10.7.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Anoushka Thokur, also making her World Cup debut, finished seventh in the junior women’s 3P final. After staying in medal contention through much of the match, she exited after the 40th shot in a shoot-off with the Czech Republic’s Barbora Dubska.

Switzerland’s Vivien Joy and Emely Jaeggi claimed gold and silver respectively in the women’s event, while China’s Xu took bronze.

So far, nine gold medals have been won by nine different nations, reflecting a highly competitive field. With seven events still to go, including three key finals on Saturday, the tournament remains wide open.

