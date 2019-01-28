Asian heavyweights Iran and Japan will lock horns for a place in the finals of the Asian Cup 2019 on Monday at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain (UAE). For Japan, the return of Yuya Osako will churn out well with their attack getting more teeth. Osako was injured and then was out on the bench against Vietnam. For the Iranian side, they will walk onto the field without their attacking best Mehdi Taremi, who picked up a yellow-card against China PR.

The Asian football giants, Iran and Japan are all set to go head-to-head for a place in the finals of the Asian Cup 2019 on Monday at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain (UAE). The 2 teams will look to set their records straight with the Iranian looking to register their maiden victory against the Japanese, who will strive to continue their winning streak that hasn’t been broken since 2007. The stakes are high for both the teams, on one hand, is Iran whose coach has expressed satisfaction with the team reaching the semis and on the other side is a team that has made it to the semi-finals of the Asian Cup 5 out of the last 6 editions of the tournament with the exception being 2015 when they were knocked out in the group matches.

For Japan, the return of Yuya Osako will churn out well with their attack getting more teeth. Osako was injured and then was out on the bench against Vietnam. In the first game he played in the tournament, he scored a brace, giving a testament of his form. In the middle, Ritsu Doan will provide strength given his red hot form. Daon got the winner from the penalty spot last time out, and that’s why he would be crucial today.

For the Iranian side, they will walk onto the field without their attacking best Mehdi Taremi, who picked up a yellow-card against China PR, that made him ineligible to play in the semi-final for his nation. Taremi will return in the finals but today all eyes will be on who will replace him.

As for Iran’s coach, Carlos Queiroz, the team Melli has already achieved its objective of the tournament after booking a berth to be in the top 4. Queiroz himself played down his side’s chances of winning a fourth Asian Cup title but exuded confidence with his team to take on the Asian best.

When is Iran vs Japan?

Iran take on Japan on Monday, January 28. The match will take place at 2pm. That’s 5.30pm in Iran, 11pm in Japan and 6pm in the United Arab Emirates. It will be played at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain.

