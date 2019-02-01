When the game kicked off, Japan enjoyed possession for a good 10 minutes but couldn't convert. They paid the price after Haydos bickle kicked into the net. with Qatar consolidating its lead with Abdelaziz Hatim's stunner.

Japan was denied a 5th Asian Cup title on Friday after Qatar showed mettle amid a hostile crowd to clinch their first ever Asia Cup

The continental superpower Japan was denied a 5th Asian Cup title on Friday after Qatar showed mettle amid a hostile crowd to clinch their first ever Asia Cup at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Given the previous head-to-head records, Samurai Blues clearly had an upper hand. Both the teams have locked horns with each other on four previous occasions with Japan winning two and the other two ending in a draw. However, the Japanese dominance was put to a halt after Qatar’s Al Haydos, Abdelaziz Hatim and at last Akram Afif fired to place their side at 3-1 against the solo netter of Minamino.

At half-time Qatar proved themselves to be lethal, attacking and overpowering the Samurai Blues defenders. Their attackers made most out of Japan’s mistakes rattling the defence and creating confusion among the ranks.

In the 56th minute, Qatar again came close to making it 3-0 and again it was Afif who created the chance finding Hatem with space only a few metres from goal but he scuffed his shot over the bar as he turned.

Finally, the Japan attackers succeded when the ball found it’s way through to Osako who gave Takumi Minamino the chance to slide through the defensive line and chip a shot over Al Sheeb making it 1-2.

However, in the last few minutes, the Qatar came back again sealed the deal with a penalty after the ball hit the arm of Yoshida. Afif stepped up and made no mistake closing the game at 1-3.

