AFC Asian Cup 2019: Groups, schedule and where to catch your football fix

AFC Asian Cup 2019 is all set for a blockbuster start in United Arab Emirates (UAE) from January 5 with defending champions Australia, which is a part of Asian Football Federation, looking to defend its crown. It will be a double delight for football fans across the continent and beyond as the tournament will be contested by 24 teams, after being expanded from a 16-team format. The first match of Asian Cup 2019 will be played between hosts UAE and Bahrain while India will play its first game of the tournament on January 6 with Thailand.

What are the teams and groups participating in AFC Asian Cup 2019?

Group A: United Arab Emirates, Thailand, India, Bahrain

Group B: Australia, Syria, Palestine, Jordan

Group C: South Korea, China PR, Kyrgyzstan, Philippines

Group D: Iran, Iraq, Vietnam, Yemen

Group E: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Lebanon, North Korea

Group F: Japan, Uzbekistan, Oman, Turkmenistan

What is India’s schedule in Asian Cup 2019?

Thailand vs India

6 January, 2019 @ 17:30

Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi India vs United Arab Emirates

10 January, 2019 @ 20:00

Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi India vs Bahrain

14 January, 2019 @ 20:00

Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah

When and where to catch the Asian Cup 2019 matches?

The live telecast of the football matches will be available on Star Sports network while the live stream will be accessible on Hotstar.com and Hotstar app.

What are the venues where the matches will be played?

Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Capacity: 43,630

Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Capacity: 42,056

Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Capacity: 12,000

Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai

Capacity: 12,000

Al-Maktoum Stadium, Dubai

Capacity: 15,000

Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain

Capacity: 25,965

Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain

Capacity: 16,000

Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah

Capacity: 11,073

