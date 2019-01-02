AFC Asian Cup 2019 is all set for a blockbuster start in United Arab Emirates (UAE) from January 5 with defending champions Australia, which is a part of Asian Football Federation, looking to defend its crown. It will be a double delight for football fans across the continent and beyond as the tournament will be contested by 24 teams, after being expanded from a 16-team format. The first match of Asian Cup 2019 will be played between hosts UAE and Bahrain while India will play its first game of the tournament on January 6 with Thailand.
What are the teams and groups participating in AFC Asian Cup 2019?
Group A: United Arab Emirates, Thailand, India, Bahrain
Group B: Australia, Syria, Palestine, Jordan
Group C: South Korea, China PR, Kyrgyzstan, Philippines
Group D: Iran, Iraq, Vietnam, Yemen
Group E: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Lebanon, North Korea
Group F: Japan, Uzbekistan, Oman, Turkmenistan
What is India’s schedule in Asian Cup 2019?
- Thailand vs India
6 January, 2019 @ 17:30
Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi
- India vs United Arab Emirates
10 January, 2019 @ 20:00
Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi
- India vs Bahrain
14 January, 2019 @ 20:00
Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah
When and where to catch the Asian Cup 2019 matches?
The live telecast of the football matches will be available on Star Sports network while the live stream will be accessible on Hotstar.com and Hotstar app.
What are the venues where the matches will be played?
Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Capacity: 43,630
Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Capacity: 42,056
Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Capacity: 12,000
Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai
Capacity: 12,000
Al-Maktoum Stadium, Dubai
Capacity: 15,000
Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain
Capacity: 25,965
Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain
Capacity: 16,000
Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah
Capacity: 11,073
Leave a Reply