UAE team will be raring to lock horns with India and will look to overpower them at home. The hosts enjoy supremacy over the Blue Tigers in head-to-head record. Out of the 13 matches both the nations have played together, UAE has won 8 times while India has managed just 3 victories. It will be interesting to see how the travelling Indian side fare against the rock-solid UAE.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: India vs UAE live streaming, when and where to watch the match

The Indian football team will look to strengthen their chances of advancing to the next round of AFC Asian Cup 2019 on Thursday when they face hosts UAE in a crunch clash at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi. After thrashing Thailand 4-1 in the Group A opener, the confidence will be high among Indian players. All eyes will be on Sunil Chhetri who led the demolition of Thailand by netting two sensational goals.

Where will be the AFC Asian Cup match between India and UAE?

The highly-anticipated match will be played at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the match start?

The AFC Asian Cup match will begin at 9:30 PM India time.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between India and UAE?

The AFC Asian Cup match will be telecast on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 (Hindi), Star Sports 1 HD (Hindi), Star Sports 1 (Tamil), Star Sports 1 (Kannada).

Where to watch online live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup match?

India vs UAE live streaming will be available on Hotstar.com and if you want to watch the game on the go, it can be accessed on Hotstar app.

