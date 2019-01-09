AFC Asian Cup 2019: Both India and UAE have played 13 matches against each other and UAE has emerged triumphant on eight occasions while India has won just three of them, two of those encounters have been draws. The two sides last clashed in UAE with the match ending in a scintillating 2-2 draw.

India will clash with hosts UAE on Thursday in their second Group A match in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The high-flying Blue Tigers will be looking to secure at least a point from the next match in order to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the next round of the tournament. However, toppling the hosts might not come as easy for India as it proved to be against a hapless Thailand.

All eyes will be on Sunil Chhetri who single-handedly demolished a resolute Thailand defence in India’s group opener by netting a superb brace. India went on to win the match 4-1 and 34-year-old Chhetri surpassed Lionel Messi to become the second-most prolific international scorer in the list of active players.

Stephen Constantine has reinvigorated the Indian team with a lot of energy and counter-attacking strategy. The quick work on the break by the team hassled Thailand throughout the match and the Blue Tigers will be looking to repeat their heroics on Thursday as well against a strong UAE.

Both India and UAE have played 13 matches against each other and UAE has emerged triumphant on eight occasions while India has won just three of them, two of those encounters have been draws. The two sides last clashed in UAE with the match ending in a scintillating 2-2 draw.

