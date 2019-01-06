Among the currently active players, Sunil Chhetri overtook Lionel Messi who has 65 goals in 128 matches. The Indian superstar is now only behind Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo in the list of international top scorers. The Juventus attacker has scored an astonishing 85 goals in 154 appearances for Portugal.

When Sunil Chhetri netted a superb brace on Sunday against Thailand in an AFC Asian Cup 2019 encounter, he surpassed Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi in the list of all-time top scorers in international football. Messi has 65 goals to his name in Argentina shirt while the legendary Indian striker now boasts of 67 international goals. Chhetri is now only behind Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 85 international strikes to his name, among the currently active players.

The 34-year-old Indian attacker was levelled with Lionel Messi at 65 goals when he stepped at the Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi. He started the demolition process against Thailand in the 27th minute when he converted a penalty taking his goal tally to 66 goals. Later in the 48th minute, he smashed another making it 67 international goals for him in 104 matches. Thanks to his heroics, India thrashed Thailand 4-1 in their opening AFC Asian Cup 2019 encounter.

Among the currently active players, Sunil Chhetri overtook Lionel Messi who has 65 goals in 128 matches. The Indian superstar is now only behind Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo in the list of international top scorers. The Juventus attacker has scored an astonishing 85 goals in 154 appearances for Portugal. The all-time list is led by Iran legend Ali Daei who has 109 goals to his name in 149 matches.

