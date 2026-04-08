AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: India Beat Chinese Taipei 3-1, Qualification Depends on Jordan vs Uzbekistan Result

Chinese Taipei U-20 vs India U-20: At the Pathum Thani Stadium in Thailand on Wednesday, India defeated Chinese Taipei 3-1 to increase their chances of making it to the quarterfinals of the AFC Under-20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026. The Indian team last played in the U-20 Women’s Asian Cup and advanced to the quarterfinals of this competition in 2004. The Young Tigresses must, however, pray that Jordan and Uzbekistan’s Group B match later in the day ends in a draw. India’s chances of making it as one of the top two third-place teams will vanish if there is a winner in that match.

In a match where Joakim Alexandersson’s (head coach) team clearly had its best performance in the tournament thus far, Bhumika Devi Khumukcham (26′) and Sibani Devi (32′, 87′) were on target for India, while Kao Hsin (90+3′) scored a consolation goal for Taipei.

India vs Chinese Taipei

On Wednesday, April 8, at the Pathum Thani Stadium in Thailand, the Indian U20 Women’s National Team defeated Chinese Taipei 3-1 to cap off their AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 group stage. The Young Tigresses displayed incredible fortitude to earn their first points of the competition in this crucial match after suffering two crushing early losses to Australia and Japan.

Knowing that a win would be their only chance to advance to the quarterfinals, the Indian team got out to an aggressive start. Bhumika Khumukcham’s goal in the 20th minute gave India a 1-0 lead, marking the breakthrough. India kept up their intense pressure, and in the 32nd minute, Sibani Devi’s brilliant finish increased the lead.

Compared to other games, the Indian defense appeared considerably more coordinated, successfully thwarting Chinese Taipei’s counterattacks to take a comfortable 2-0 lead into halftime. In the second half, Chinese Taipei came out more determined, but India maintained their composure. In the 82nd minute, India was granted a penalty, ultimately ending the game. To make it 3-0, Sibani Devi easily converted from the spot to record her second goal of the evening.

India’s triumph was never really in doubt, even though Chinese Taipei managed to score one goal in stoppage time to make the final score 3-1.

Jordan vs Uzbekistan clash to affect India’s qualification

While neither Jordan nor Uzbekistan is in India’s group, the result of that clash could still affect India’s qualification chances in further stages. From three groups of four teams each, the top two teams will automatically qualify. The rest of the two spots will be taken by two of the three best third-placed teams. Currently, as things stand, Vietnam and India, with three points each, are the two best third-placed teams in the competition. However, if either Jordan or Uzbekistan wins, they will overtake India as the second-best third-placed team. While the two teams are currently sitting on zero points, a win will boost their goal difference, overtaking the Indian team. However, if the clash between Jordan and Uzbekistan ends with both teams sharing points, India will qualify for the quarter-finals.

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