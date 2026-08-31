AFC U20 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Shami Singamayum Saves India With 86th-Minute Winner Against Syria

AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers: India made a nervy but victorious start to their AFC U20 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers campaign, beating Syria 1-0 at the Do’stlik Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on August 31, Monday. It wasn’t an easy win but India held on long enough as Shami Singamayum netted a goal in the 86th minute to help their side prevail by 1-0. It also proved to be India’s first win over Syria in the U19/U20 category.

AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Indian goalkeeper withstands consistent challenge from Syria

India demonstrated remarkable resilience against sustained Syrian pressure throughout the match, maintaining their composure and defensive discipline. Under the guidance of Mahesh Gawali, the team adopted a deep defensive stance, effectively absorbing the pressure and securing their fifth consecutive clean sheet, following four shutouts in their pre-qualifier friendlies.

In the first half, Syria posed a threat from long range, with Alan Mamo challenging Indian goalkeeper Suraj Singh Aheibam with a powerful right-footed shot. Suraj responded with a crucial save, deflecting the ball behind for a corner. Abdulrahman Al Sarraj also attempted a strike from outside the penalty area, but his effort was comfortably gathered by the assured Indian goalkeeper.

Syria’s offensive efforts nearly paid off from a set-piece shortly before halftime. Mamo delivered a corner to the far post, where a misjudged Syrian volley presented an opportunity for captain Belal Almooslee. However, his header narrowly missed the crossbar. The pressure persisted into the second half. In the 58th minute, Al Sarraj delivered a cut-back to Mahmoud Alhasan, whose chipped shot was expertly saved by the vigilant Suraj.

AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers: India energised after substitutions

In the 73rd minute, Syria came close to scoring when Mamo delivered a cross from the left wing. Substitute Ahmad Khalaf rose impressively to meet it, but his header struck the crossbar, providing India with a crucial reprieve. With Syria dominating the attacking opportunities, Coach Gawali made strategic changes to alter the game’s dynamics. In the 79th minute, he introduced Md Arbash, Prashan Jajo, and Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam in a triple substitution, followed by Omang Dodum four minutes later.

These substitutions revitalized India’s attack, injecting fresh energy into their play. Seven minutes after entering the field, Arbash played a pivotal role in the decisive move of the match. Shami orchestrated the attack by attempting to exploit the space behind the Syrian defense. When Alhasan slipped, Arbash quickly seized the opportunity, sprinting onto the loose ball inside the penalty area. He then skillfully cut it back to Shami, who had continued his run into the box.

Shami went on to take full toll of the advantage handed over to him in the form of space and time as he managed a left-footed into the back of net, sending the team and the supporters into a frenzy. India, also known as the Blue Colts, will next face hosts Uzbekistan on September 3, Thursday.