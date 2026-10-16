LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > AFG U19 vs BAN U19 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st Youth ODI Online In Mobile And TV

AFG U19 vs BAN U19 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st Youth ODI Online In Mobile And TV

Afghanistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 LIVE Streaming: Afghanistan Under-19 and Bangladesh Under-19 will begin their four-match Youth ODI series in Oman on Friday, October 16. With the opening match scheduled at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, fans can check the start time, online streaming options and platforms offering live updates from the contest.

AFG U19 vs BAN U19 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st Youth ODI Online In Mobile And TV

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 10:11 IST

Afghanistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 LIVE Streaming: The Afghanistan Under-19s and Bangladesh Under-19s will meet in the opening game of their four-match 50-over series, which is scheduled to run from October 16 to October 23 in Oman.

The series provides both teams with an opportunity to give their emerging players valuable match experience and assess their performances in the 50-over format. Afghanistan will aim to start the campaign on a positive note, while Bangladesh will look to establish early momentum in the series.

You Might Be Interested In

The first Youth ODI will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1). With three more matches to follow, the opening fixture will offer both sides an early opportunity to test their combinations and build confidence for the remainder of the tour.

Afghanistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 1st Youth ODI: Date, Time And Venue

  • Match: Afghanistan Under-19 vs Bangladesh Under-19, 1st Youth ODI

  • Series: Afghanistan Under-19s tour of Oman, 2026

  • Date: Friday, October 16, 2026

  • Time: 11:00 AM IST

  • UTC Time: 5:30 AM UTC

  • Local Time: 9:30 AM in Oman

  • Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman

How To Watch Afghanistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 LIVE Online

Where can fans in India watch the match?

The Afghanistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 1st Youth ODI is listed for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India. Fans can visit the platform to check the match listing, streaming access and any applicable subscription or pass requirements.

How can viewers outside India follow the match?

International viewers can check ICC.tv for possible digital coverage, subject to regional availability. Streaming rights may vary by territory, so fans should verify the available options in their country before the match begins.

Is Afghanistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 available on television?

An official television broadcast in India has not been confirmed in the available information. Viewers should check updated broadcaster schedules and official platform listings for any changes.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

AFG U19 vs BAN U19 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st Youth ODI Online In Mobile And TV
Tags: Afghanistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19home-hero-pos-8

RELATED News

WATCH VIDEO: West Indies Players Practising At Chennai Super Kings Academy, What’s Behind The Training Camp?

SA vs AUS, 2nd Test: Matthew Wade Warns Australia About South Africa Quick Kagiso Rabada’s Return — ‘He’ll Be In Our Face’

Most Runs in IPL: From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, Meet 5 Batters With Most Runs in Indian Premier League

Most Expensive IPL Players: From Rishabh Pant to Shreyas Iyer, Meet 5 Players Who Have Attracted Biggest Cash Deals

WATCH VIDEO: Yuvraj Singh Turns Back Clock In Delhi Capitals Nets After IPL 2027 Role, Steps Down the Ground to Hit Massive Six

LATEST NEWS

Who Are Pasmanda Muslims, Do They Get OBC Quota And Why Are Dalit Muslims Excluded From SC Reservation?

Who Is Mahrah Al Nahyan? UAE Royal Found Unconscious on London Street After Alleged Cocaine Binge, Toddler Beside Her

No Women, No Modern Music: Inside Jalore’s Temple Where Men Have Kept a 40-Year-Old Garba Tradition Alive

AFG U19 vs BAN U19 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st Youth ODI Online In Mobile And TV

Massive Controversy: Uttarakhand Minister Rekha Arya Accuses Husband Of Physical Abuse, Casteist Slurs, Shares Emotional Video Message After Filing FIR Against Him

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth’s Film Opens At Rs 59.70 Crore In India, Crosses Rs 125 Crore Worldwide — What’s Next

2-Year-Old Girl Raped, Face Pressed Into Sand To Silence Her In Jabalpur; Accused Fled Thinking She Died, History-Sheeter Also Linked To Assault On Elderly Woman

What Happened After Fame Gurukul? Qazi Touqeer Reveals The Ekta Kapoor Offer He Turned Down

Caught On CCTV: Little Girl Falls Into An Open Drain, Man Jumps In To Rescue Her In Panipat’s Ward 3 – What Happened Next?

Ranabaali Movie Review: Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna’s Period Drama Has A Powerful Story, But Does It Deliver?

AFG U19 vs BAN U19 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st Youth ODI Online In Mobile And TV

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

AFG U19 vs BAN U19 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st Youth ODI Online In Mobile And TV

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

AFG U19 vs BAN U19 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st Youth ODI Online In Mobile And TV
AFG U19 vs BAN U19 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st Youth ODI Online In Mobile And TV
AFG U19 vs BAN U19 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st Youth ODI Online In Mobile And TV
AFG U19 vs BAN U19 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st Youth ODI Online In Mobile And TV
AFG U19 vs BAN U19 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st Youth ODI Online In Mobile And TV

QUICK LINKS