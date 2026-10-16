AFG U19 vs BAN U19 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st Youth ODI Online In Mobile And TV

Afghanistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 LIVE Streaming: The Afghanistan Under-19s and Bangladesh Under-19s will meet in the opening game of their four-match 50-over series, which is scheduled to run from October 16 to October 23 in Oman.

The series provides both teams with an opportunity to give their emerging players valuable match experience and assess their performances in the 50-over format. Afghanistan will aim to start the campaign on a positive note, while Bangladesh will look to establish early momentum in the series.

The first Youth ODI will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1). With three more matches to follow, the opening fixture will offer both sides an early opportunity to test their combinations and build confidence for the remainder of the tour.

Afghanistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 1st Youth ODI: Date, Time And Venue

Match: Afghanistan Under-19 vs Bangladesh Under-19, 1st Youth ODI

Series : Afghanistan Under-19s tour of Oman, 2026

Date: Friday, October 16, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM IST

UTC Time: 5:30 AM UTC

Local Time : 9:30 AM in Oman

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman

How To Watch Afghanistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 LIVE Online

Where can fans in India watch the match?

The Afghanistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 1st Youth ODI is listed for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India. Fans can visit the platform to check the match listing, streaming access and any applicable subscription or pass requirements.

How can viewers outside India follow the match?

International viewers can check ICC.tv for possible digital coverage, subject to regional availability. Streaming rights may vary by territory, so fans should verify the available options in their country before the match begins.

Is Afghanistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 available on television?

An official television broadcast in India has not been confirmed in the available information. Viewers should check updated broadcaster schedules and official platform listings for any changes.