AFG vs BAN 3rd ODI LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Match Live In India, UK, USA And Zimbabwe

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming: Afghanistan enter the contest after an emphatic 158-run victory over Zimbabwe, while Bangladesh will be looking to bounce back from their heavy defeat against the same opponents. With a place in the tri-series final at stake, Bangladesh face a must-win challenge and may also need a convincing margin to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Afghanistan have looked like one of the strongest sides in the competition. Sediqullah Atal struck a century against Zimbabwe, Ibrahim Zadran narrowly missed three figures with a score of 90, and Rashid Khan claimed four wickets to complete a dominant performance. Their batting depth and varied bowling attack make them formidable opponents.

Bangladesh, led by Towhid Hridoy, need a substantial improvement after their opening defeat. The team struggled to capitalise on early breakthroughs with the ball and failed to build on a promising start during the chase. Head coach Phil Simmons acknowledged that his side needed better game awareness and a clearer understanding of match situations.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI: Match Details

Tournament: ODI Tri-Nation Series in UAE 2026

Match: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 3rd Match

Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Start Time: 5:00 PM IST / 11:30 AM GMT / 3:30 PM Local Time

Series: ODI Tri-Nation Series in UAE 2026

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Full Squads

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmat Shah (Captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Yamin Ahmadzai, Nangeyalia Kharoti, Bilal Sami, Ikram Alikhil.

Bangladesh Squad: Towhid Hridoy (Captain), Nurul Hasan (Wicketkeeper), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Saif Hassan, Mosaddek Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Parvez Hossain Emon, Aliss Al Islam, Tanvir Islam, Hasan Mahmud.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming: Where To Watch The Match Live

How to watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh live in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh through FanCode, which has digital streaming coverage of the ODI Tri-Nation Series in UAE 2026. No television broadcast is listed for India in the supplied broadcast information. Fans can check the FanCode website or app for live-streaming access and match-pass details.

Where to watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh live in Afghanistan?

Viewers in Afghanistan can watch the match on Ariana TV, with digital streaming listed through the Etisalat app. Fans should check local listings and the app for confirmation of availability.

Where to watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh live in Bangladesh?

Cricket fans in Bangladesh can follow the match on T Sports, with online streaming listed through Tapmad. Availability and subscription requirements may vary.

Where to watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh live in Zimbabwe?

Viewers in Zimbabwe can watch the match on ZBC TV. Online viewing options are listed through the ZBC app and SuperSport Play, subject to regional availability.

Where to watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh live in Pakistan?

Fans in Pakistan can watch the contest on A-Sports, with digital streaming available through Tamasha. Check local listings for confirmation before the match begins.

Where to watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh live in the USA and Canada?

Viewers in the United States and Canada can follow the match through Willow TV. Depending on the market, streaming options may include Willow’s platforms, Cricbuzz or Amazon Prime Video with a Willow add-on subscription.

Where to watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh live in the UK and Ireland?

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, the supplied broadcast guide lists Sport TV for television coverage and Sport Central for streaming. Fans should confirm regional availability and local listings before the match.

Where to watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh live in other countries?

In territories without a confirmed local broadcast arrangement, the match is listed through the official Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) YouTube channel. However, geographic restrictions may apply, so viewers should check the channel and local broadcast listings before the start of play.