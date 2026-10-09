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Home > Sports News > AFG vs BAN One-Off Test: Check Afghanistan vs Bangladesh All You Need To Know – Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV

AFG vs BAN One-Off Test: Check Afghanistan vs Bangladesh All You Need To Know – Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV

AFG vs BAN One-Off Test: Afghanistan will take on Bangladesh in a one-off Test at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, starting Friday (Oct 9). The two teams will meet in the longest format for only the third time, with both sides having registered one victory each in their previous encounters. Here are all the details, including match time, venue, squads, TV telecast and live streaming information as of Friday (Oct 9).

AFG vs BAN One-Off Test: Check Afghanistan vs Bangladesh All You Need To Know - Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV
AFG vs BAN One-Off Test: Check Afghanistan vs Bangladesh All You Need To Know - Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-10-09 09:52 IST

AFG vs BAN One-Off Test: Afghanistan will take on Bangladesh in a one-off Test at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, starting Friday (Oct 9). The two teams will meet in the longest format for only the third time, with both sides having registered one victory each in their previous encounters. Bangladesh arrive after securing a historic Test win in Darwin during their tour of Australia, while Afghanistan will aim to bounce back from their heavy defeat against India in Mullanpur in June. Here are all the details, including match time, venue, squads, TV telecast and live streaming information as of Friday (Oct 9).

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh One-Off Test Match Details

  • Match: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, One-Off Test
  • Date: Friday, October 9, 2026
  • Venue: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Where to Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh One-Off Test Live on TV?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh one-off Test will be broadcast live on different television channels across several regions. In Afghanistan, viewers can watch the match on Ariana TV, while Fox Sports will provide coverage in Australia.

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In Bangladesh, the match will be telecast on T Sports. Fans in Pakistan can watch the contest on ASports, while viewers in Sri Lanka can follow the action on PEO TV and Dialog. The match will also be available on Sport Central and Sport TV across Europe and Africa, while Willow TV will broadcast it in North America.

How to Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh One-Off Test Live Streaming?

Cricket fans in India can watch the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh one-off Test live on FanCode. In Afghanistan, live streaming will be available through the Etisalat app, while viewers in Bangladesh can stream the match on Tapmad.

Fans in Pakistan can watch the live stream on Tamasha, while viewers in Sri Lanka can access streaming through Dialog. Television and streaming services may vary by region, so fans should check the availability of the match on their local platforms.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh One-Off Test Team News

Afghanistan will begin a new chapter in Test cricket under Rahmat Shah, who takes over the captaincy from Hashmatullah Shahidi. This one-off Test will be Rahmat’s first assignment as Afghanistan’s new Test skipper. The team have left out left-arm spinners Sharafuddin Ashraf and Nangeyalia Kharote, while retaining wrist spinners Qais Ahmad and Khalil Gurbaz. Zia-ur-Rehman has also returned to the squad after a year.

Bangladesh will look to carry their momentum forward after their notable Test victory in Darwin against Australia. Hasan Mahmud, who played an important role in that win, has continued to perform well for Kent in the County Championship. Batter Towhid Hridoy could also be an important player for the visitors after recently scoring an unbeaten 352 against South Africa A in Potchefstroom.

Afghanistan and Bangladesh Squads

Afghanistan: Rahmat Shah (C), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afsar Zazai, Bahir Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Shahidullah Kamal, Zia-ur-Rehman, Zahir Khan, Qais Ahmad, Khalil Gurbaz, Yamin Ahmadzai, Naveed Zadran, Nijat Masood.

Bangladesh: The Bangladesh squad details should be confirmed against the official team announcement before publication.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh One-Off Test: What to Expect?

Afghanistan and Bangladesh have won one Test each in their two previous meetings, setting up an evenly poised contest in Abu Dhabi. Bangladesh will look to build on their recent success against Australia, while Afghanistan will aim to respond strongly under their new captain. Rahmat Shah’s leadership and the visitors’ batting depth could prove crucial in deciding the outcome of the one-off Test.

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AFG vs BAN One-Off Test: Check Afghanistan vs Bangladesh All You Need To Know – Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV
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AFG vs BAN One-Off Test: Check Afghanistan vs Bangladesh All You Need To Know – Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV

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AFG vs BAN One-Off Test: Check Afghanistan vs Bangladesh All You Need To Know – Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV
AFG vs BAN One-Off Test: Check Afghanistan vs Bangladesh All You Need To Know – Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV
AFG vs BAN One-Off Test: Check Afghanistan vs Bangladesh All You Need To Know – Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV
AFG vs BAN One-Off Test: Check Afghanistan vs Bangladesh All You Need To Know – Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV
AFG vs BAN One-Off Test: Check Afghanistan vs Bangladesh All You Need To Know – Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV

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