Home > Sports > AFG vs HKG Asia Cup 2025 Match 1 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Live Telecast On Tv And Online

AFG vs HKG Asia Cup 2025 Match 1 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Live Telecast On Tv And Online

AFG vs HKG Asia Cup 2025 Match 1 Live Streaming: Afghanistan will face Hong Kong in the Asia Cup 2025 opener at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The match promises an exciting clash as Afghanistan aims to continue their strong form under Rashid Khan’s leadership. Cricket fans can catch the live telecast on Sony Sports Network and live streaming on the SonyLiv app.

AFG vs HKG Asia Cup 2025 Match 1 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Live Telecast On Tv And Online
AFG vs HKG Asia Cup 2025 Match 1 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Live Telecast On Tv And Online

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: September 9, 2025 16:54:46 IST

AFG vs HKG Asia Cup 2025 Match 1 Live Streaming: Afghanistan will kick off their campaign in the Asia Cup 2025 with the first match against Hong Kong in the tournament at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Both groups will be keen on beginning well and that will set the tone of their respective Asia Cup adventures.

Afghanistan hopes to follow up with their good performance, which is guided by Rashid Khan and take the advantage over Hong Kong in the first encounter. In the meantime, Hong Kong seeks to establish their presence in the absence of the last session of the Asia Cup and is likely to take on the experience of Afghanistan.

AFG vs HKG Match Preview

Afghanistan will go into this match with increasing confidence, having just competed in the UAE tri-series of competitive cricket with Pakistan and UAE. Their flexibility to fit in Abu Dhabi circumstances will be their success.

Hong Kong on the other hand is going to take this as one of the biggest chances to display their talent at the big stage. With a formidable opponent in the form of the Afghan team, the team will want to give a spirited battle and perhaps steal a victory.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch and Match Outlook

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has usually presented an equal bat-ball competition. The pitch is supposed to help the spinners later in the match, but initial movement of the seam might be useful to pacers.

There are chances of a high scoring affair when the Afghanistan top order delivers in the early part, yet Hong Kong bowlers might be disciplined making the game close. Toss will be important towards whether to bat or bowl first.

AFG vs HKG Live Streaming: When and How to Watch in India

  • When will Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match take place?
    Tuesday, September 9, 2025
  • Where will the match be played?
    Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
  • What time does the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong match begin?
    8:00 PM IST
  • Will Afghanistan vs Hong Kong be telecast live on TV in India?
    Yes, the match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network including Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 Hindi, Sony Ten 4 Tamil, Sony Ten 4 Telugu, and Sony Ten 5 channels.
  • Where to watch Afghanistan vs Hong Kong live streaming in India?
    The live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

AFG vs HKG: Key Players To Watch

  • Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (captain and premier spinner), Rahmat Shah, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
  • Hong Kong: Kin Chung Ho, Nizakat Khan, Aizaz Khan, Ansh Patel
Afghanistan goes into the match as the favorites with a powerful spin attack together with an experienced batting line up. Team spirit and determination will help Hong Kong to go against the more established side.
Afghanistan will be eager to begin their campaign with confidence against Hong Kong and Hong Kong will attempt to shock the cricketing world. The match is going to be an exciting game and one of the pivotal events of the Asia Cup 2025.
QUICK LINKS