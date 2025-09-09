LIVE TV
Home > Sports > AFG vs HKG Asia Cup 2025: The Time When Google Confused Afghanistan Captain Rashid Khan with Anushka Sharma's Husband

AFG vs HKG Asia Cup 2025: The Time When Google Confused Afghanistan Captain Rashid Khan with Anushka Sharma’s Husband

AFG vs HKG Asia Cup 2025: Rashid Khan, Afghanistan captain and star cricketer, is all set for Asia Cup 2025 clash against Hong Kong. Known for his exceptional bowling and leadership, Rashid remains a key figure in Afghan cricket. Fans remember a surprising Google search mix-up involving Rashid Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Virat Kohli that went viral years ago.

AFG vs HKG Asia Cup 2025: The Time When Google Confused Afghanistan Captain Rashid Khan with Anushka Sharma's Husband (Image Credit - ANI)
AFG vs HKG Asia Cup 2025: The Time When Google Confused Afghanistan Captain Rashid Khan with Anushka Sharma's Husband (Image Credit - ANI)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: September 9, 2025 17:21:31 IST

AFG vs HKG Asia Cup 2025: With Afghanistan gearing up to face Hong Kong in their first game at Asia cup 2025, everyone is looking at the star captain of the team, Rashid Khan. Honored as a superior bowler and a leader, Rashid is still the mainstay of Afghan cricket. However, as people are preparing to watch this thrilling game, many people cannot but remember that there was a strange event of 2020, which remains in the headlines today.

The Curious Google Mix-Up of 2020

Maybe the statement itself sounds out of this world, however, in 2020, a weird outcome of a search engine query confused lovers of the sport. When individuals typed the name of “Rashid Khan wife” in Google, it did not show any information but Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was displayed in the results list.

No, not Anushka Sharma–the famous star and the wife of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli–as the spouse of Rashid Khan. Screen shots of Google searching her name Anushka and her short biography including date of marriage with Virat Kohli went viral at the time.

Why Did Anushka Sharma’s Name Appear?

It was not a relationship between Rashid Khan and Anushka Sharma that caused this weird association. The truth of the matter goes back to 2018, when Rashid took part in an Instagram question-and-answer session with his fans. On a question related to his favorite Bollywood actresses, Rashid gave the candid answers of Anushka Sharma and Preity Zinta.

His mere reaction spilled over into a media spurt. The news media extensively covered that Anushka was the favourite actress of Rashid Khan. At that, thanks to algorithm peculiarities of Google, the name of Anushka started to be associated with the marital status of Rashid Khan in the wrong way.

Rashid Khan’s Cricket Journey Continues

Rashid Khan was born in 1998 and was soon to become the contender of the world of cricket. He was among the eleven players in the historic first ever Test match in Afghanistan history with India in 2018. Only a year after, at the age of 20, Rashid was made the youngest player to lead a Test team.

He did not only rise to national prominence. Rashid emerged as an international sensation due to his ability in spinning the leg, which helped Afghanistan to rise in the world of the international cricket. Rashid in the 2025 Asia Cup has a strong team which seeks to create a mark in the large stage.

Anushka Sharma: A Bollywood Icon

In 2017, Anushka Sharma, the popular star of such films as Band Baaja Baaraat, PK, and Sui Dhaaga, got married to Virat Kohli in Italy without any ceremony. The couple have now two children.

Although there was this strange Google miscalculation, Anushka was never tied to Rashid beyond the business sphere. The confusion was purely incidental and made more by the publicity and media attention of Rashid.

This comedy of the day is still in memory of Rashid supporters as he heads Afghanistan in the 2025 Asia cup. It’s a clarifier of how digital algorithms, adoration of celebrities and viral moments can in some cases produce the most unlikely tales in the sport of cricket.

ALSO READ: AFG vs HKG Asia Cup 2025 Match 1 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Live Telecast On Tv And Online

Tags: afghanistananushka sharmaasia cup 2025Hong KongRashid Khanvirat kohli’










