AFG vs IND 2nd T20I Injury News: Who Will Replace Varun Chakravarthy in Team India’s Playing XI Tonight? | Check Predicted Playing XIs

AFG vs IND 2nd T20I Injury News: India national cricket team showed their mettle in the first T20I against the Afghanistan national cricket team as they recorded a convincing seven-wicket win. Abhishek Sharma was the star with the bat, while Arshdeep Singh picked up three wickets in the first innings. However, despite the convincing win to take a 1-0 lead in the series, the Men in Blue suffered a huge blow when Varun Chakravarthy got injured. The mystery spinner has been ruled out of the series, with Gautam Gambhir and co now tasked with finding a replacement.

Afghanistan vs India 2nd T20I: Varun Chakravarthy Ruled Out

Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been ruled out of the remainder of the Afghanistan T20I series due to injury. Varun was a crucial force in Team India’s first T20I win over Afghanistan by seven wickets, bowling a sensational spell of 1/16 in four overs and cleaning up Darwish Rasooli’s stumps with a peach of a delivery. However, his participation in the series ends here due to an injury.

Afghanistan vs India 2nd T20I: Who Will Replace Varun Chakravarthy?

Varun Chakravarthy’s injury means that Team India will be making at least one change in their winning combination from Sunday. The mystery spinner could be replaced by Ravi Bishnoi, who is the only frontline spinner left in the squad. Bishnoi last played for India in the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe. In each of those three games, Bishnoi picked a wicket and bowled his full quota of four overs.

Afghanistan vs India 2nd T20I Predicted Playing XIs

Afghanistan National Cricket Team Predicted Playing XI: Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

India National Cricket Team Predicted Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Bishnoi

Also Read: India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Winner Prediction: Who Will Win IND vs AFG? Captain, Vice-Captain Picks And Match Prediction