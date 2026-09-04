LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > AFG vs IND, T20I Series: Check Date, Timings, Venues, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

AFG vs IND, T20I Series: Check Date, Timings, Venues, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

AFG vs IND, T20I Series: Afghanistan will host India for a three-match T20I series in Delhi from September 13 to 17, 2026, with all three matches scheduled at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium. The series is part of Afghanistan's Future Tours Programme, although all the matches will be played in India. Afghanistan have named Ibrahim Zadran as their captain, while Shreyas Iyer will lead India. Ahead of the three-match T20I Series, here are all the details including squads, dates, live streaming details and more.

AFG vs IND, T20I Series: Check Date, Timings, Venues, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
AFG vs IND, T20I Series: Check Date, Timings, Venues, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-09-04 13:28 IST

AFG vs IND, T20I Series: Afghanistan will host India for a three-match T20I series in Delhi from September 13 to 17, 2026, with all three matches scheduled at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium. The series is part of Afghanistan’s Future Tours Programme, although all the matches will be played in India. Afghanistan have named Ibrahim Zadran as their captain, while Shreyas Iyer will lead India. Ahead of the three-match T20I Series, here are all the details including squads, dates, live streaming details and more.

Afghanistan vs India T20I Series 2026 Match Details

  • Series: Afghanistan vs India, Three-Match T20I Series
  • Dates: Sunday, September 13 to Thursday, September 17, 2026
  • Venue: Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, New Delhi
  • Match Timings: 7:00 PM IST
  • 1st T20I: September 13, 2026, 7:00 PM IST
  • 2nd T20I: September 15, 2026, 7:00 PM IST
  • 3rd T20I: September 17, 2026, 7:00 PM IST

Afghanistan vs India T20I Series 2026 Schedule

The three-match series will be played entirely at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi. The first T20I will be held on September 13, followed by the second on September 15 and the third on September 17. All three games will start at 7:00 PM IST. 

You Might Be Interested In
  • 1st T20I: September 13, Sunday — Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, New Delhi — 7:00 PM IST
  • 2nd T20I: September 15, Tuesday — Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, New Delhi — 7:00 PM IST
  • 3rd T20I: September 17, Thursday — Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, New Delhi — 7:00 PM IST

Where to Watch Afghanistan vs India T20I Series Live on TV?

Fans in India can watch the Afghanistan vs India three-match T20I series live on the Sony Sports Network. Sony Sports has secured the television broadcast rights for the series. 

How to Watch Afghanistan vs India T20I Series Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Afghanistan vs India T20I series live on the FanCode app and website. FanCode holds the exclusive digital streaming rights for the three matches. The live feed will also be available through several FanCode distribution partners, including Jio TV/Jio TV+, Amazon Prime, Watcho and Tata Play Binge. 

Afghanistan vs India Squads for T20I Series vs India

Afghanistan Squad: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Noor Rahman (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Naveen-ul-Haq.

India Squad: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma (VC), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar*, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah*, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana*.

*Subject to fitness clearance.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

AFG vs IND, T20I Series: Check Date, Timings, Venues, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
Tags: afg vs ind

RELATED News

NAM vs SA 6th T20I Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Namibia vs South Africa Clash? Check Captain, Vice-captain Choices And More

Abhishek Sharma Birthday: Yuvraj Singh’s Heartfelt Wish to India T20I Star Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO

Abhishek Sharma Birthday Special: Team India T20I Star Turns 26, What is His Net Worth in 2026? Check House And Car Collection

Watch Video: Alexander Zverev Goes Shirtless on Camera After US Open No.1 Seed Survives Scare in Close Five-Setter Clash

US Open 2026 Men’s Singles: Alexander Zverev Survives Quentin Halys Scare, Gael Monfils Bows Out of Final Grand Slam

LATEST NEWS

Singer Baljit Singh Found Dead At Home, Blood Stains Recovered; Murder Suspected

AFG vs IND, T20I Series: Check Date, Timings, Venues, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 04-09-2026 LIVE: Suvarna Keralam SK-68 Friday Lucky Draw Result Declared; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

Shivam Sahu Viral Video: Man Allegedly Uploads 13-Minute-14-Second Private Clip Of Wife On Adult Website

Giorgia Andriani Viral Video: Arbaaz Khan’s Ex-Girlfriend Creates A Stir With Towel-Wrapped Bathroom Clip

The Traitors 2: Why Did Krystle D’Souza Refuse To Betray Rida Tharana And Take Home Entire Rs 66 Lakh?

Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana Goes Digital: Punjab Beneficiaries Can Now Download Their Rs 10-Lakh Health Card From Home

Can You Contest An Election If Your Name Is Missing From Voter List? Can An MP or MLA Lose Their Seat? Raghav Chadha Case Explained

Chennai Power Cut Today, September 4: Check Affected Areas, Timings And TANGEDCO Status

Rishi Kapoor Birthday: ‘Karz’ Failure Left Him Traumatised — Why Did The Actor Blame His Marriage To Neetu Kapoor?

AFG vs IND, T20I Series: Check Date, Timings, Venues, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

AFG vs IND, T20I Series: Check Date, Timings, Venues, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

AFG vs IND, T20I Series: Check Date, Timings, Venues, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
AFG vs IND, T20I Series: Check Date, Timings, Venues, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
AFG vs IND, T20I Series: Check Date, Timings, Venues, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
AFG vs IND, T20I Series: Check Date, Timings, Venues, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

QUICK LINKS