AFG vs IND, T20I Series: Check Date, Timings, Venues, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

AFG vs IND, T20I Series: Afghanistan will host India for a three-match T20I series in Delhi from September 13 to 17, 2026, with all three matches scheduled at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium. The series is part of Afghanistan’s Future Tours Programme, although all the matches will be played in India. Afghanistan have named Ibrahim Zadran as their captain, while Shreyas Iyer will lead India. Ahead of the three-match T20I Series, here are all the details including squads, dates, live streaming details and more.

Afghanistan vs India T20I Series 2026 Match Details

Series: Afghanistan vs India, Three-Match T20I Series

Afghanistan vs India, Three-Match T20I Series Dates: Sunday, September 13 to Thursday, September 17, 2026

Sunday, September 13 to Thursday, September 17, 2026 Venue: Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, New Delhi

Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, New Delhi Match Timings: 7:00 PM IST

7:00 PM IST 1st T20I: September 13, 2026, 7:00 PM IST

September 13, 2026, 7:00 PM IST 2nd T20I: September 15, 2026, 7:00 PM IST

September 15, 2026, 7:00 PM IST 3rd T20I: September 17, 2026, 7:00 PM IST

Afghanistan vs India T20I Series 2026 Schedule

The three-match series will be played entirely at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi. The first T20I will be held on September 13, followed by the second on September 15 and the third on September 17. All three games will start at 7:00 PM IST.

1st T20I: September 13, Sunday — Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, New Delhi — 7:00 PM IST

September 13, Sunday — Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, New Delhi — 7:00 PM IST 2nd T20I: September 15, Tuesday — Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, New Delhi — 7:00 PM IST

September 15, Tuesday — Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, New Delhi — 7:00 PM IST 3rd T20I: September 17, Thursday — Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, New Delhi — 7:00 PM IST

Where to Watch Afghanistan vs India T20I Series Live on TV?

Fans in India can watch the Afghanistan vs India three-match T20I series live on the Sony Sports Network. Sony Sports has secured the television broadcast rights for the series.

How to Watch Afghanistan vs India T20I Series Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Afghanistan vs India T20I series live on the FanCode app and website. FanCode holds the exclusive digital streaming rights for the three matches. The live feed will also be available through several FanCode distribution partners, including Jio TV/Jio TV+, Amazon Prime, Watcho and Tata Play Binge.

Afghanistan vs India Squads for T20I Series vs India

Afghanistan Squad: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Noor Rahman (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Naveen-ul-Haq.

India Squad: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma (VC), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar*, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah*, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana*.

*Subject to fitness clearance.