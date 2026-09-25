AFG vs NEP Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Afghanistan vs Nepal Asian Games 2026 Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

AFG vs NEP Live Streaming: Afghanistan will take on Nepal in a crucial Group A fixture of the men’s cricket competition at the Asian Games 2026 on Friday (Sep 25). The match will be played at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, with Afghanistan looking to build on its opening-game victory over Japan while Nepal begin their campaign. Here are all the details, including match time, venue, live telecast and streaming information in India.

Afghanistan vs Nepal Asian Games 2026 Match Details

Match: Afghanistan vs Nepal, Asian Games 2026

Afghanistan vs Nepal, Asian Games 2026 Date: Friday, September 25, 2026

Friday, September 25, 2026 Time: 10:30 AM IST

10:30 AM IST Venue: Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin

Where to Watch Afghanistan vs Nepal Live on TV?

The Afghanistan vs Nepal Asian Games 2026 Group A cricket match will be available live on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to Watch Afghanistan vs Nepal Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Nepal Asian Games 2026 match on the SonyLIV app and website.

Afghanistan vs Nepal T20I Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played: 1

1 Afghanistan Won: 0

0 Nepal Won: 1

Afghanistan and Nepal have met only once in men’s T20I cricket. Nepal won that encounter by nine runs during the 2014 T20 World Cup.

Afghanistan vs Nepal Asian Games 2026 Group A Points Table

Afghanistan: Played 1, Won 1, Lost 0, 2 Points, NRR +2.4

Played 1, Won 1, Lost 0, 2 Points, NRR +2.4 Nepal: Played 0, Won 0, Lost 0, 0 Points

Played 0, Won 0, Lost 0, 0 Points Japan: Played 1, Won 0, Lost 1, 0 Points, NRR -2.4

Afghanistan vs Nepal Asian Games 2026 Match Preview

Afghanistan made a strong start to its Asian Games campaign by defeating hosts Japan by 48 runs in their opening Group A match. Afghanistan defended 129/6 as Arab Gul impressed on his T20I debut with four wickets for eight runs, while Nangeyalia Kharote claimed three wickets for 19 runs. Japan were dismissed for 81.

Nepal, led by captain Dipendra Singh Airee, will begin their campaign against Afghanistan. Their squad includes experienced players such as Rohit Kumar Paudel, Sompal Kami and Sandeep Lamichhane.

Afghanistan vs Nepal Asian Games 2026 Squads

Nepal Squad: Dipendra Singh Airee (c), Rohit Kumar Paudel, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Aarif Sheikh, Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Lalit Rajbanshi, Gulsan Kumar Jha, Nandan Yadav, Lokesh Bam, Sundeep Jora, Sher Malla, Kushal Malla.

Afghanistan Squad: Darwish Rasooli (c), Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mohammad Akram, Ismat Alam, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Hassan Eisakhil, Mohammad Ishaq, Karim Janat, Faisal Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Imran Mir, Arab Gul Momand, Farmanullah Safi, Khalid Taniwal, Najibullah Zadran.