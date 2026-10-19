AFG vs ZIM 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Match Live in India, UK, USA And Zimbabwe

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe LIVE Streaming: Afghanistan, led by Rahmat Shah, will begin its campaign against a Zimbabwe side captained by Sikandar Raza. Zimbabwe enter the contest after securing a convincing 99-run victory over Bangladesh in the series opener, while Afghanistan will be eager to start its campaign with a win.

Zimbabwe’s opening-match performance was highlighted by Craig Ervine’s impressive 93, which helped his team establish control against Bangladesh. The victory also gave Raza his first ODI win as Zimbabwe captain, providing the side with momentum ahead of a challenging fixture against Afghanistan.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, arrive with strong recent ODI form after completing a 4-0 series sweep against Ireland. The team will look to its experienced core, including Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan, to make an immediate impact in the tri-series.

The head-to-head record favours Afghanistan, which has won 20 of the 30 ODIs played between the sides, compared with Zimbabwe’s 10 victories. Rashid Khan will be one of Afghanistan’s key players, while Zimbabwe will hope veteran batter Craig Ervine can continue his form against a formidable Afghan bowling attack.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI: Match Details

Tournament: ODI Tri-Nation Series in UAE 2026

Match: Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd Match

Date: Monday, October 19, 2026

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Start Time: 5:00 PM IST / 11:30 AM GMT / 3:30 PM Local Time

Series: ODI Tri-Nation Series in UAE 2026

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Full Squads

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmat Shah (Captain), Ikram Alikhil (Wicketkeeper), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Hashmatullah Shahidi, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Bilal Sami, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Yamin Ahmadzai, Nangeyalia Kharoti.

Zimbabwe Squad: Sikandar Raza (Captain), Tafadzwa Tsiga (Wicketkeeper), Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Ernest Masuku, Ryan Burl, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Vincent Masekesa.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe LIVE Streaming: Where To Watch The Match Live

How to watch Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe live in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI through FanCode, which has digital streaming coverage of the ODI Tri-Nation Series in UAE 2026. There is no television broadcast listed for India in the supplied broadcast information. Fans can check FanCode’s website or app for the live stream and available match passes.

Where to watch Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe live in Afghanistan?

Viewers in Afghanistan can watch the match live on Ariana TV. Digital streaming is listed through the Etisalat app, giving fans another option to follow Afghanistan’s opening match of the tri-series.

Where to watch Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe live in Zimbabwe?

Cricket fans in Zimbabwe can watch the match on ZBC TV. Online viewing options are listed through the ZBC app and SuperSport Play, subject to regional availability.

Where to watch Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe live in Pakistan?

Viewers in Pakistan can watch the match on A-Sports, with digital streaming available through Tamasha. Fans should check their local listings and the streaming platform for confirmation of coverage before the match.

Where to watch Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe live in Bangladesh?

Cricket fans in Bangladesh can follow the match on T Sports, with online streaming listed through Tapmad. Availability may depend on local broadcast arrangements and subscription requirements.

Where to watch Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe live in the USA and Canada?

Viewers in the United States and Canada can follow the match through Willow TV. Digital viewing options are listed through Willow’s platforms, including its availability via Cricbuzz or Amazon Prime Video with a Willow add-on subscription, depending on the market.

Where to watch Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe live in the UK and Ireland?

For viewers in the United Kingdom and Ireland, the supplied broadcast guide lists Sport TV for television coverage and Sport Central for streaming. Fans should verify local listings, as broadcast rights and platform availability can vary by territory.

Where to watch Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe live in other countries?

In territories without a confirmed local broadcast arrangement, the match is listed as available through the official Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) YouTube channel. However, availability may be restricted by country, so viewers should check the channel and their local listings before the start of play.