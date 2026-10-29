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Home > Sports News > AFG vs ZIM 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Match Live On Mobile And Laptop

AFG vs ZIM 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Match Live On Mobile And Laptop

AFG vs ZIM 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming: Afghanistan will face Zimbabwe in the second T20I of their three-match series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, on Thursday (Oct 29). Afghanistan secured a 37-run victory in the opening match on October 27 and currently lead the series 1-0. Ibrahim Zadran's side will aim to win the second encounter and clinch the series, while Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe will look to bounce back and force a decider. The third and final T20I is scheduled for November 1. Here are the match details, live telecast and streaming information, recent form, schedule and squads.

AFG vs ZIM 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Match Live On Mobile And Laptop
AFG vs ZIM 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Match Live On Mobile And Laptop

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-10-29 17:14 IST

AFG vs ZIM 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming: Afghanistan will face Zimbabwe in the second T20I of their three-match series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, on Thursday (Oct 29). Afghanistan secured a 37-run victory in the opening match on October 27 and currently lead the series 1-0. Ibrahim Zadran’s side will aim to win the second encounter and clinch the series, while Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe will look to bounce back and force a decider. The third and final T20I is scheduled for November 1. Here are the match details, live telecast and streaming information, recent form, schedule and squads.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I Match Details

  • Match: Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I
  • Date: Thursday (Oct 29)
  • Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
  • Toss Time: 7:30 PM IST
  • Match Start Time: 8:00 PM IST

Where to Watch Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I Live on TV in India?

The Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe second T20I will not be available for live television broadcast in India. Cricket fans will need to use the available online streaming service to follow the match live.

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How to Watch Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I Live Streaming on Mobile and Laptop?

Viewers in India can watch the live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe second T20I through the FanCode app and website. An active subscription is required to access the live stream on mobile devices and laptops.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I: Recent Form

Afghanistan: W-A-L-W-L

Zimbabwe: L-L-W-L-W

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe T20I Series: Full Schedule

  • 1st T20I: October 27 – Afghanistan won by 37 runs
  • 2nd T20I: Thursday (Oct 29) – Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
  • 3rd T20I: November 1 – Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I: Squads

Afghanistan Squad: Ibrahim Zadran (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Noor ul Rahman (wicketkeeper), Sediqullah Atal, Mohammad Akram, Shahidullah Kamal, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Abdullah Tarakhail, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Fareed Ahmad Malik.

Zimbabwe Squad: Sikandar Raza (captain), Tadiwanashe Marumani (wicketkeeper), Tafadzwa Tsiga (wicketkeeper), Ben Curran, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, Brian Bennett, Innocent Kaia, Kundai Matigimu, Newman Nyamhuri, Ryan Burl, Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza, Wessly Madhevere.

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AFG vs ZIM 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Match Live On Mobile And Laptop
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AFG vs ZIM 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Match Live On Mobile And Laptop

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AFG vs ZIM 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Match Live On Mobile And Laptop
AFG vs ZIM 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Match Live On Mobile And Laptop
AFG vs ZIM 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Match Live On Mobile And Laptop
AFG vs ZIM 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Match Live On Mobile And Laptop
AFG vs ZIM 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Match Live On Mobile And Laptop

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