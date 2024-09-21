Home
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Live Tv

Afghanistan Claims Historic ODI Series Win Over South Africa

Afghanistan created history as they claimed their first-ever series win against a top-five ICC-ranked ODI team, dominating South Africa with a 177-run victory in the second match.

This triumph also marked Afghanistan’s largest margin of victory in ODI cricket, eclipsing their 154-run win over Zimbabwe at the same venue in 2018.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rashid Khan played pivotal roles in Afghanistan’s commanding win. Gurbaz recorded his seventh ODI century, the most by any Afghanistan batter in the format.

He received strong support from Rahmat Shah (50) and Azmatullah Omarzai (86*), with the latter also recording the fastest half-century by an Afghanistan player in ODIs off 32 balls.

Afghanistan posted a competitive total of 311/4 in their 50 overs, marking the 10th time they’ve crossed the 300-run mark in ODIs and their sixth-highest score in the format.

With the ball, Rashid Khan, celebrating his 26th birthday, dismantled South Africa’s batting lineup, claiming a brilliant five-wicket haul. Left-arm spinner Nangeyalia Kharote, in only his third ODI, took four wickets, contributing to South Africa’s dramatic collapse from 73/0 to being bowled out for just 134.

Afghanistan, eyeing a historic whitewash, will face South Africa in the final ODI on Sunday, 22 September.

Brief Score: Afghanistan 311/4 in 50 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 105, Azmatullah Omarzai 86*, Aiden Markram 1/20) beat South Africa 134 (Temba Bavuma 38, Tony De Zorzi 31, Rashid Khan 5/19).

(WITH ANI INPUTS)

ALSO READ: Jasprit Bumrah Achieves 400 International Wickets Milestone In Test Against Bangladesh

Afghanistan Cricket ODI series Rahmanullah Gurbaz South Africa

