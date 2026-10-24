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Home > Sports News > Afghanistan Create History In ICC ODI Rankings, Overtake England After Tri-Series Triumph | Check Latest ICC Rankings

Afghanistan Create History In ICC ODI Rankings, Overtake England After Tri-Series Triumph | Check Latest ICC Rankings

Afghanistan ICC ODI Rankings: Afghanistan have climbed to seventh in the ICC Men's ODI rankings after defeating Zimbabwe by seven wickets in the tri-series final. The rise sees them equal their all-time best position, moving ahead of England. Ibrahim Zadran starred with the bat, while Rashid Khan dominated with 11 wickets.

Afghanistan Create History In ICC ODI Rankings, Overtake England After Tri-Series Triumph | Check Latest ICC Rankings

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sat 2026-10-24 18:48 IST

Afghanistan ICC ODI Rankings: Afghanistan have climbed to seventh in the latest ICC Men’s ODI team rankings after defeating Zimbabwe in the tri-series final in Sharjah. The achievement sees them return to their highest-ever position in the standings, a spot they first secured in May 2025.

Afghanistan now have a rating of 94 points, moving one point ahead of England, who have slipped to eighth with 93. The rise marks another milestone for Afghanistan’s ODI side as they continue to establish themselves among the leading teams in international cricket, with the 2027 ODI World Cup on the horizon.

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Afghanistan Break Into Top Seven After Zimbabwe Win

Afghanistan have strengthened their standing in international one-day cricket following their successful campaign in the ODI tri-series. Their victory over Zimbabwe in the final helped them move past England in the latest ICC Men’s ODI rankings and return to a position they first reached in May 2025.

Afghanistan now have a rating of 94, while England are just behind on 93. The result puts Afghanistan seventh in the standings, with Sri Lanka occupying sixth place on 95 points.

The rankings movement adds another milestone to Afghanistan’s progress in ODI cricket as teams continue their preparations for the 2027 World Cup.

Ibrahim Zadran Leads Afghanistan To Tri-Series Glory

Afghanistan produced a composed performance in the final, chasing down Zimbabwe’s total of 169 in 34.3 overs to secure a seven-wicket victory.

Ibrahim Zadran anchored the pursuit with an unbeaten 70 off 96 deliveries. Rahmat Shah contributed 43, while Rahmanullah Gurbaz added 36 to help Afghanistan reach the target comfortably.

Zadran’s innings earned him the Player of the Match award, capping a strong performance in the title clash.

Zimbabwe had struggled to build a substantial total after being bowled out for 169 in 43.3 overs. Sikandar Raza offered resistance with 68 off 83 balls, while Ryan Burl scored 31, but the rest of the batting line-up could not take the side to a more competitive score.

Rashid Khan Leads Afghanistan’s Bowling Charge

Afghanistan’s bowlers laid the foundation for the victory by consistently taking wickets and restricting Zimbabwe to a modest total.

Rashid Khan claimed three wickets for 41 runs, while Mohammad Nabi returned figures of 2/25. Fazalhaq Farooqi and Bilal Sami also picked up two wickets apiece.

Rashid’s contribution extended beyond the final. He finished the tri-series with 11 wickets to his name and was named Player of the Series.

India Remain No. 1 In ICC ODI Rankings

India continue to lead the ICC Men’s ODI team rankings with a rating of 115, followed by New Zealand on 109. South Africa sit third with 104, while Pakistan and Australia occupy fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Sri Lanka are sixth on 95 points, just one ahead of Afghanistan. England have dropped to eighth, followed by Bangladesh in ninth and the West Indies in tenth.

ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings: Top 10

  • 1. India — Matches: 36 | Points: 4,122 | Rating: 115

  • 2. New Zealand — Matches: 35 | Points: 3,809 | Rating: 109

  • 3. South Africa — Matches: 34 | Points: 3,547 | Rating: 104

  • 4. Pakistan — Matches: 34 | Points: 3,505 | Rating: 103

  • 5. Australia — Matches: 35 | Points: 3,568 | Rating: 102

  • 6. Sri Lanka — Matches: 41 | Points: 3,896 | Rating: 95

  • 7. Afghanistan — Matches: 31 | Points: 2,926 | Rating: 94

  • 8. England — Matches: 36 | Points: 3,331 | Rating: 93

  • 9. Bangladesh — Matches: 41 | Points: 3,304 | Rating: 81

  • 10. West Indies — Matches: 37 | Points: 2,924 | Rating: 79

Afghanistan’s latest rise reflects the importance of their tri-series success and places them among the top seven ODI teams in the world.

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Afghanistan Create History In ICC ODI Rankings, Overtake England After Tri-Series Triumph | Check Latest ICC Rankings
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