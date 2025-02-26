Afghanistan Knock England Out Of Champions Trophy Despite Joe Root’s Century

Despite Root’s valiant knock, Afghanistan’s resilience proved decisive, securing them a spot in the semi-finals while eliminating the defending champions.

In a thrilling encounter at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Afghanistan scripted history by knocking England out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with a sensational 8-run victory. Despite Joe Root’s magnificent century (120 off 111 balls), England fell short in their chase of 326, as Afghanistan’s spirited bowling attack held their nerves in the final overs to secure a famous win.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

England began their chase with aggressive intent, as openers Phil Salt and Ben Duckett laid a solid foundation. However, Afghanistan struck back swiftly, with Azmatullah Omarzai dealing a crucial blow by dismissing Salt early. Jamie Smith, promoted up the order, failed to capitalize, falling for just 9 to Mohammad Nabi’s delivery. Duckett (38) and Harry Brook (25) got off to promising starts but couldn’t convert them into substantial contributions, leaving England struggling at 133/4.

𝐈𝐍𝐂𝐑𝐄𝐃𝐈𝐁𝐋𝐄 𝐒𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐄𝐒 𝐈𝐍 𝐋𝐀𝐇𝐎𝐑𝐄! 🤩#AfghanAtalan celebrate a clinical victory at the ICC #ChampionsTrophy over England. 🙌 Advertisement · Scroll to continue 📸: ICC/Getty#AFGvENG | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeam pic.twitter.com/s61QUNoSp8 — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) February 26, 2025

With the pressure mounting, England relied on captain Jos Buttler and the experienced Joe Root to revive the innings. The duo added a crucial 83-run partnership for the fifth wicket, keeping England in the hunt. Buttler, however, fell for 38, and his dismissal, followed by that of Liam Livingstone, put Afghanistan in the driver’s seat. Root, who ended a six-year wait for an ODI century, fought valiantly to keep his side in contention. His innings, laced with 12 fours and two sixes, showcased his class and composure under pressure.

𝐀𝐅𝐆𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐍 𝐁𝐄𝐀𝐓 𝐄𝐍𝐆𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐃! 🙌 Afghanistan has successfully defended their total and defeated England by 8 runs to register their first-ever victory in the ICC Champions Trophy. 🤩 This marks Afghanistan’s second consecutive victory over England in ICC… pic.twitter.com/wHfxnuZiPc — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) February 26, 2025

As the match neared its climax, England needed a late surge from Jamie Overton and Jofra Archer. The duo’s quickfire contributions kept England in the game, but Afghanistan turned the tables in the final three overs, with Omarzai (5/58) delivering a match-winning spell. England was eventually bowled out for 317 in 49.5 overs, falling agonizingly short of the target.

Joe Root couldn’t hold back his tears in the England dressing room after Afghanistan knocked England out of the Champions Trophy 2025 pic.twitter.com/05127cELFN — RCBIANS OFFICIAL (@RcbianOfficial) February 26, 2025

Earlier, Afghanistan’s batting was anchored by a record-breaking innings from Ibrahim Zadran, who smashed 177 off 146 balls, the highest individual score in Champions Trophy history. After a shaky start at 37/3, Zadran stitched crucial partnerships with Hashmatullah Shahidi (40), Azmatullah Omarzai (41), and Mohammad Nabi (40) to propel Afghanistan to 325/7 in their allotted 50 overs. England’s bowlers, led by Jofra Archer (3/64) and Liam Livingstone (2/28), struggled to contain the Afghan onslaught.

Despite Root’s valiant knock, Afghanistan’s resilience proved decisive, securing them a spot in the semi-finals while eliminating the defending champions. The result sent shockwaves across the cricketing world, with fans praising Afghanistan’s remarkable journey and lamenting England’s untimely exit from the tournament.

ALSO READ: Joe Root Ends Six-Year ODI Century Drought, Champions Trophy 2025 Breaks Records