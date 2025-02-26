Home
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  HOME»
  Sports»
  • Afghanistan Knock England Out Of Champions Trophy Despite Joe Root’s Century

Afghanistan Knock England Out Of Champions Trophy Despite Joe Root’s Century

Despite Root’s valiant knock, Afghanistan’s resilience proved decisive, securing them a spot in the semi-finals while eliminating the defending champions.

Afghanistan Knock England Out Of Champions Trophy Despite Joe Root’s Century


In a thrilling encounter at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Afghanistan scripted history by knocking England out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with a sensational 8-run victory. Despite Joe Root’s magnificent century (120 off 111 balls), England fell short in their chase of 326, as Afghanistan’s spirited bowling attack held their nerves in the final overs to secure a famous win.

England began their chase with aggressive intent, as openers Phil Salt and Ben Duckett laid a solid foundation. However, Afghanistan struck back swiftly, with Azmatullah Omarzai dealing a crucial blow by dismissing Salt early. Jamie Smith, promoted up the order, failed to capitalize, falling for just 9 to Mohammad Nabi’s delivery. Duckett (38) and Harry Brook (25) got off to promising starts but couldn’t convert them into substantial contributions, leaving England struggling at 133/4.

With the pressure mounting, England relied on captain Jos Buttler and the experienced Joe Root to revive the innings. The duo added a crucial 83-run partnership for the fifth wicket, keeping England in the hunt. Buttler, however, fell for 38, and his dismissal, followed by that of Liam Livingstone, put Afghanistan in the driver’s seat. Root, who ended a six-year wait for an ODI century, fought valiantly to keep his side in contention. His innings, laced with 12 fours and two sixes, showcased his class and composure under pressure.

As the match neared its climax, England needed a late surge from Jamie Overton and Jofra Archer. The duo’s quickfire contributions kept England in the game, but Afghanistan turned the tables in the final three overs, with Omarzai (5/58) delivering a match-winning spell. England was eventually bowled out for 317 in 49.5 overs, falling agonizingly short of the target.

Earlier, Afghanistan’s batting was anchored by a record-breaking innings from Ibrahim Zadran, who smashed 177 off 146 balls, the highest individual score in Champions Trophy history. After a shaky start at 37/3, Zadran stitched crucial partnerships with Hashmatullah Shahidi (40), Azmatullah Omarzai (41), and Mohammad Nabi (40) to propel Afghanistan to 325/7 in their allotted 50 overs. England’s bowlers, led by Jofra Archer (3/64) and Liam Livingstone (2/28), struggled to contain the Afghan onslaught.

Despite Root’s valiant knock, Afghanistan’s resilience proved decisive, securing them a spot in the semi-finals while eliminating the defending champions. The result sent shockwaves across the cricketing world, with fans praising Afghanistan’s remarkable journey and lamenting England’s untimely exit from the tournament.

