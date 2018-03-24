Afghanistan secured the ICC Cricket World Cup berth on Friday after beating Ireland by 5 wickets on Friday. Afghanistan joined West Indies, other team to qualify for the tournament, to complete the list of 10 participants for the world cup. With the defeat, Ireland failed to qualify for the world cup for the first time since 2003.

Afghanistan booked their World Cup 2019 berth on Friday after registering an emphatic win against Ireland by 5 wickets in a qualification match played in Harare. While the Afghan side will be participating in the cricket world cup for second consecutive time, Ireland has failed to qualify for the cricket tournament, to be held in England, for the first time since 2003. Afghanistan now joins West Indies, along with the top 8 Test-playing nations, among the 10 participants for the ICC World Cup.

The chief architect of the crucial victory was Mohammad Shahzad, who played a patient inning of 54 runs off 50 balls while Afghanistan captain Asghar Stanikzai assisted Shahzad with a quick-fire knock of 39 runs off just 29 balls. In their bowling department, Rashid Khan was once again the star performer as he bagged three important wickets at the expense of 40 runs in 10 overs.

Also Read: Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan meets Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee; demands support

Ireland started their innings strongly and at one point, it appeared that they will cross the 250-mark but Afghanistan bowlers stepped up and contained the burgeoning threat. Paul Stirling was the top scorer with 55 runs as Ireland could only manage 209 runs. Chasing the rather easy target, Afghan batsmen kept their side steady and clinched a superb victory with 5 wickets to spare.

Earlier, top 8 teams in the ICC rankings have automatically qualified for the cricketing tournament on merit. Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Ireland, Nepal, Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, United Arab Emirates, West Indies and Zimbabwe were drawn to play for the remaining two spots in the World Cup. The tournament will be hosted by England and Wales, and will commence from May 30, 2019.

Also Read: Video: MS Dhoni shakes a leg with Chennai Super Kings teammates ahead of IPL 2018

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App