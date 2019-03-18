Afghanistan register maiden Test win against Ireland in their second Test: Afghanistan on Monday registered maiden Test win againt Ireland by seven wickets in Dehradun. Rahmat Shah was named a player of the match for scoring two fifties. Afghanistan was given Test status in 2018. They were defeated by India in their first-ever Test match. Afghans win their first-ever One-day International (ODI) in 2009 by defeating Scotland. The team registered maiden T20 victory in 2019 against Canada.

Afghanistan register maiden Test win against Ireland in their second Test: Afghanistan on Monday created history after winning their first-ever Test match against Ireland by seven wickets. The match was played in Uttarakhand capital Dehradun. Afghanistan took 1 year and 7 months to claim their first win. The team got Test status last year when they played against India. Afghanistan earlier registered their first One-day International (ODI) win in 2009 by defeating Scotland by 89 runs. The team claimed maiden T20 win in 2019 against Canada by five wickets.

The Test could have gone either way on the fourth morning, but Rahmat Shah and Ishanullah Janat held off the Ireland bowlers to seal a historic maiden Test win for Afghanistan. #AFGvIRE REPORT ⬇️ https://t.co/47A6QAQ3RY pic.twitter.com/nCSJF21YpI — ICC (@ICC) March 18, 2019

Chasing a target of 147, Afghanistan got an early blow on just five runs, when opener Mohammad Shahzad was dismissed by right-hand spinner Andy Macbrine. He scored two runs in 34 balls.

Then it was the superb 139-run partnership between Ihsanullah Janat (65) and one-down batsman Rahmat Shah (76), which led Afghans to victory. Rahmat was dismissed on 76, but that time the team needed only four runs with eight wickets in hand. The winning shot was played by Hashmatullah Shahidi, who pulled James Cameron to the deep square for four.

In the first inning, Ireland was all-out for 172 runs. Tim Murtagh with 54 runs remained leading scorer for his team. Paul Stirling with 26 runs remained the leading scorer for his team. For Afghanistan, Yamin Ahmadzai claimed three wickets and Mohammad Shahzad also picked three wickets.

Remarkable Rahmat, resplendent @rashidkhan_19 clinch historic Test win for Afghanistan as they beat Ireland by 7 wickets to secure the team’s first-ever win in Test cricket. Read more: https://t.co/Kl9GSeV2fk#AFGvIRE pic.twitter.com/ZzeaNNkf8O — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) March 18, 2019

In reply, Afghanistan posted a total of 314 for 10. Rahmat Shah scored brilliant a 98, skipper Asghar Afghan made 67, Hashmatullah Shahidi played a knock of 61 and Mohammad Shahzad scored 40 runs. For Ireland, Stuart Thompson picked three wickets, Andy McBrine, James Cameron-Dow and George Dockrell claimed two each wicket.

In the second inning, Ireland could not set a daunting total, the team was all-out on 288 runs. It was the bowling of Rashid Khan that restricted Ireland under 300. He picked five wickets in the second inning.

History!

Afghanistan beat @Irelandcricket by 7 wickets in the one-off Islamic Bank of Afghanistan Test in Dehradun for the team's maiden win in the longest format of the game.#AFGvIRE pic.twitter.com/K6elFcwG9N — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) March 18, 2019

Shah was named a player of the match for scoring two fifties. Speaking during the post-match ceremony, he congratulated his team for the win. Skipper Asghar Afghan said that the win is a special feeling. He added that the team would play few more games before the World Cup 2019 and make every opportunity count.

In March 2018, Afghanistan made it to the International Cricket Council’s mega event which would start from May 30. The team beat Ireland by 5 wickets.

Mohammad Shahzad didn't need any help to lift Afghanistan's first winners trophy in Test cricket 💪 https://t.co/sOa81PaFbS #AFGvIRE pic.twitter.com/yuVzr5gcaI — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) March 18, 2019

The team has massively grown in all the fields. The performance of Afghans could be gauged by the fact that its players have made it to the top spots in the ICC ranking.

Rashid Khan has gained the third position in the list of bowlers while his teammate Mujeeb Zadran has attained the ninth spot. In the all-rounders ranking, Rashid Khan has maintained the top spot.

Earlier, Afghanistan whitewashed Ireland in T20I series by 3-0 in India, while five-match ODI series remained tie 2-2.

