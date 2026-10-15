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Home > Sports News > Afghanistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 LIVE Streaming: Check Date, Time, Venue And How To Watch AFG U19 vs BAN U19 1st Youth ODI LIVE In India

Afghanistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 LIVE Streaming: Check Date, Time, Venue And How To Watch AFG U19 vs BAN U19 1st Youth ODI LIVE In India

Afghanistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 LIVE Streaming: Afghanistan Under-19 will face Bangladesh Under-19 in the first Youth ODI of their series in Oman on Friday, October 16. The match will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground. Check the match time, live streaming details and where to follow the action in India.

Afghanistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 LIVE Streaming: Check Date, Time, Venue And How To Watch AFG U19 vs BAN U19 1st Youth ODI LIVE In India

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 17:21 IST

Afghanistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 LIVE Streaming: Afghanistan Under-19 and Bangladesh Under-19 are set to begin their four-match Youth ODI series in Oman, with the opening encounter scheduled for Friday, October 16. The series will run until October 23, providing both sides with valuable match practice and an opportunity to assess their young cricketers in 50-over conditions ahead of their upcoming age-group assignments.

The opening match will take place at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), in Oman. Afghanistan will look to make an impact with its emerging talent, while Bangladesh will aim to start the tour with a strong performance. The first ODI will give both teams an early opportunity to build momentum for the remaining matches.

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Fans in India can follow the match through digital coverage, while ball-by-ball text commentary and live updates will also be available online.

Afghanistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 1st Youth ODI Match Details

Match: Afghanistan Under-19 vs Bangladesh Under-19, 1st Youth ODI
Series: Afghanistan Under-19s tour of Oman, 2026
Date: Friday, October 16, 2026
Time: 11:00 AM IST, 5:30 AM UTC, 9:30 AM local time
Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman

Afghanistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 LIVE Streaming

Where to watch Afghanistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 LIVE in India?

The first Youth ODI will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India. Viewers can check the platform for match access, streaming availability and applicable pass options.

Where to watch Afghanistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 LIVE outside India?

Fans outside India can check ICC.tv for digital coverage, subject to regional availability. Viewers should also consult local listings for any streaming options available in their territory.

Will Afghanistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 be broadcast on TV in India?

No official television broadcast has been confirmed for the bilateral Youth ODI series in India. Fans should check the latest listings before the match.

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Afghanistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 LIVE Streaming: Check Date, Time, Venue And How To Watch AFG U19 vs BAN U19 1st Youth ODI LIVE In India
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Afghanistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 LIVE Streaming: Check Date, Time, Venue And How To Watch AFG U19 vs BAN U19 1st Youth ODI LIVE In India

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Afghanistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 LIVE Streaming: Check Date, Time, Venue And How To Watch AFG U19 vs BAN U19 1st Youth ODI LIVE In India
Afghanistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 LIVE Streaming: Check Date, Time, Venue And How To Watch AFG U19 vs BAN U19 1st Youth ODI LIVE In India
Afghanistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 LIVE Streaming: Check Date, Time, Venue And How To Watch AFG U19 vs BAN U19 1st Youth ODI LIVE In India
Afghanistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 LIVE Streaming: Check Date, Time, Venue And How To Watch AFG U19 vs BAN U19 1st Youth ODI LIVE In India
Afghanistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 LIVE Streaming: Check Date, Time, Venue And How To Watch AFG U19 vs BAN U19 1st Youth ODI LIVE In India

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