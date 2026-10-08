LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: AFG vs BAN 1st Test Preview, Win Prediction, Team News And Predicted Playing XI

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: AFG vs BAN 1st Test Preview, Win Prediction, Team News And Predicted Playing XI

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test begins in Abu Dhabi on October 9, with Rahmat Shah leading Afghanistan for the first time in Tests. Bangladesh enter as slight favourites despite injury concerns, while Afghanistan's spin attack could prove decisive on a turning Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch.

Rashid Khan and Shoriful Islam in frame. Image Credit: X and Instagram
Rashid Khan and Shoriful Islam in frame. Image Credit: X and Instagram

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-10-08 13:55 IST

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: Afghanistan and Bangladesh are set to lock horns in a one-off Test at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, with the match beginning on Friday, October 9. For Afghanistan, the one-off clash will be the first Test under new full-time captain Rahmat Shah.

The sides have divided their past two Test encounters, setting the stage for an intriguing contest between Afghanistan’s spin-heavy bowling and Bangladesh’s wider experience of the format.

You Might Be Interested In

AFG vs BAN 1st Test Team News

Afghanistan have made a few changes to their Test team. Hashmatullah Shahidi has been replaced as captain by Rahmat Shah, while Ismat Alam, Shahidullah Kamal and Yamin Ahmadzai have been recalled to the squad. Zia Ur Rahman Akbar and Khalil Gurbaz have also been brought back in.

Still, Afghanistan will be without Rashid Khan and Ibrahim Zadran, both of whom are being rested from Test cricket on medical advice.

Bangladesh’s key fitness worry for the series is captain Najmul Hossain Shanto. The right-hander has just recovered from a bout of dengue but has resumed batting practice and should travel to the UAE if cleared by medical staff.

Thowhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali have been recalled following their impressive showings for Bangladesh a while Taskin Ahmed has been rested. Nahid Rana will also continue to be unavailable as he recovers from injury.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI

Afghanistan Predicted Playing XI: Abdul Malik, Sediqullah Atal, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah (c), Ismat Alam, Afsar Zazai (wk), Shahidullah Kamal, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Yamin Ahmadzai.

Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI: Tanzid Hasan, Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Win Prediction

The Abu Dhabi wicket tends to be slow and increasingly favours the bowlers, in particular the spinners, as the Test goes on. That might hand Afghanistan’s bowlers, in particular Qais Ahmad and Zia Ur Rahman, a chance.

Bangladesh still have many experience via Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Mominul Haque, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam. A recent 1-1 Test series in Australia will also give them some encouragement.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Win Prediction: Bangladesh start as slight favourites to win, but Afghanistan have enough spin quality to make this a closely fought Test.

Also Read: Nana Patekar Played Cricket With Sunil Gavaskar at 13: How Shivaji Park Shaped His Sporting Journey

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: AFG vs BAN 1st Test Preview, Win Prediction, Team News And Predicted Playing XI
Tags: AFG vs BANAfghanistan vs Bangladesh

RELATED News

Ranji Trophy 2026/27: Defending Champions Jammu and Kashmir With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Bihar in Group A, Mumbai in Group D | Check Full Groups

ODI World Cup 2027 Tickets: How to Buy Tickets Online? Check Complete Guide, Steps, Prices and More

WATCH VIDEO: Nana Patekar’s Epic Reply on Sachin Tendulkar Goes Viral After Actor’s Death, ‘I Used to Get Sick When He Used to Bat’

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Sahibzada Farhan’s PAK in Focus vs SL | Live Streaming Details, Predicted Playing XIs And Team News

Nana Patekar Played Cricket With Sunil Gavaskar at 13: How Shivaji Park Shaped His Sporting Journey

LATEST NEWS

8-Year-Old Boy, 2 Years in ICU: Taxi-Driver Father Quits Driving, Mother Stays by His Side at Rohtak PGIMS- Then Comes the Good News, What Was His Illness?

Ahead of World Sight Day, Vision Eye Centre Warns One in Five Diabetics Already Show Eye Damage at First Screening

‘Stop Drinking Alcohol’: Noida Husband Jumps Into Drain And Dies After Fight With Wife Over Drinking Habits

WATCH: ‘Na Jin, Na Bhoot, C For…’ To ‘Kha Ke Mutton’: Qazi Touqeer’s ‘C Ka Button’ Antics And Yung DSA’s Savage Comeback In Bigg Boss 20

The Teen Founder Who Built Dublieu to 1 Lakh Students and a Rs 150 Million Exit

CISF Upgrades Gyanesh Kumar’s Security to ‘Z+’ Category Amid Ongoing Protest: Here’s What We Know

39,815 Families Get Permanent Roof Over Their Heads in Their Own Villages in Uttarakhand

Solar Mounting Structures Manufacturer MTE Structures Limited Files DRHP with BSE SME

35-Year-Old Delhi Man Allegedly Stabs Nephew To Death, Attacks Younger Brother After Family Dispute In Karawal Nagar

Delhi Women Safety: Supreme Court Demands Action Beyond Paperwork, Orders More Patrols And Driver Checks

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: AFG vs BAN 1st Test Preview, Win Prediction, Team News And Predicted Playing XI

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: AFG vs BAN 1st Test Preview, Win Prediction, Team News And Predicted Playing XI

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: AFG vs BAN 1st Test Preview, Win Prediction, Team News And Predicted Playing XI
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: AFG vs BAN 1st Test Preview, Win Prediction, Team News And Predicted Playing XI
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: AFG vs BAN 1st Test Preview, Win Prediction, Team News And Predicted Playing XI
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: AFG vs BAN 1st Test Preview, Win Prediction, Team News And Predicted Playing XI
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: AFG vs BAN 1st Test Preview, Win Prediction, Team News And Predicted Playing XI

QUICK LINKS