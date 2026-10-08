Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: AFG vs BAN 1st Test Preview, Win Prediction, Team News And Predicted Playing XI

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: Afghanistan and Bangladesh are set to lock horns in a one-off Test at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, with the match beginning on Friday, October 9. For Afghanistan, the one-off clash will be the first Test under new full-time captain Rahmat Shah.

The sides have divided their past two Test encounters, setting the stage for an intriguing contest between Afghanistan’s spin-heavy bowling and Bangladesh’s wider experience of the format.

AFG vs BAN 1st Test Team News

Afghanistan have made a few changes to their Test team. Hashmatullah Shahidi has been replaced as captain by Rahmat Shah, while Ismat Alam, Shahidullah Kamal and Yamin Ahmadzai have been recalled to the squad. Zia Ur Rahman Akbar and Khalil Gurbaz have also been brought back in.

Still, Afghanistan will be without Rashid Khan and Ibrahim Zadran, both of whom are being rested from Test cricket on medical advice.

Bangladesh’s key fitness worry for the series is captain Najmul Hossain Shanto. The right-hander has just recovered from a bout of dengue but has resumed batting practice and should travel to the UAE if cleared by medical staff.

Thowhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali have been recalled following their impressive showings for Bangladesh a while Taskin Ahmed has been rested. Nahid Rana will also continue to be unavailable as he recovers from injury.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI

Afghanistan Predicted Playing XI: Abdul Malik, Sediqullah Atal, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah (c), Ismat Alam, Afsar Zazai (wk), Shahidullah Kamal, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Yamin Ahmadzai.

Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI: Tanzid Hasan, Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Win Prediction

The Abu Dhabi wicket tends to be slow and increasingly favours the bowlers, in particular the spinners, as the Test goes on. That might hand Afghanistan’s bowlers, in particular Qais Ahmad and Zia Ur Rahman, a chance.

Bangladesh still have many experience via Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Mominul Haque, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam. A recent 1-1 Test series in Australia will also give them some encouragement.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Win Prediction: Bangladesh start as slight favourites to win, but Afghanistan have enough spin quality to make this a closely fought Test.

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