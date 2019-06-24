Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: At the Rose Bowl cricket Stadium in Southampton, Afghan skipper Gulabdin Naib won the toss and elected to bowl first against Bangladesh. Both the teams have been winning hearts at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 so far but failed to win matches. Bangladesh has won only one match against South Africa, while on the other hand, Afghanistan is keen to taste the victory.
Butter-fingered Bangladesh is still hoping to qualify for the semis by winning their all rest of the matches. Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hassan, and Liton Das have the potential to turn the tables around.
Team Afghanistan, who has already lost 5 matches, is hoping to end their journey by upsetting a few big teams and today they have a really good chance.
Bangladesh playing XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mustafizur Rahman.
Afghanistan playing XI: Gulbadin Naib (c), Samiullah Shinwari, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Live Updates
Ban 33/1
Bangladesh has scored 33 runs and Afghanistan's hero of the last match (against India) Mohammad Nabi is looking for a wicket now. Spin attack is from both the ends
Ban 26/1
Afghanistan has slowed down the run rate of Bangladesh. Shakib al Hassan has joined Tamim at the crease. He is one of the best all-rounders in the world and top scorer at this ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.
Wicket!!!
A big blow for Bangladesh as Liton Das who was looking in great touch and hitting every bad ball out of the park has departed. It was a great forward catch by Shahidi off Mujeeb ur Rehman's ball.
Ban 13/0
Dawlat Zadran to bowl the second over. Tamim Iqbal 0 and Liton Das 10 have started the innings for Bangladesh and would be eyeing to build a big partnership. Four!!!! Das hits a boundary off the 3rd ball of Dawlat. A single, a boundary and 4 dot balls make it 5 runs off the over. Ban 13/0.
BAN 8/0
A good over to start the innings for Bangladesh as Liton Das and Tamim Iqbal scored 8 runs off it, including 2 extra runs of wide balls. Das has hit a boundary to put pressure on Afghan spinner Mujeeb ur Rehman.
National anthems underway
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Players have lined up for the national anthems of Afghanistan and Bangladesh. This ceremony shows that both the teams are representing their nations and will play with full pride.
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Afg to bowl first
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Afghanistan skipper Gulabdin Naib has won the toss and invited Bangladesh to bat first at the Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton.