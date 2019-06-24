Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Afghanistan skipper Gulabdin Naib has won the toss and elected to bowl first. Both the teams have been playing good cricket so far at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and today would eye to add 2 points to their name.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: At the Rose Bowl cricket Stadium in Southampton, Afghan skipper Gulabdin Naib won the toss and elected to bowl first against Bangladesh. Both the teams have been winning hearts at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 so far but failed to win matches. Bangladesh has won only one match against South Africa, while on the other hand, Afghanistan is keen to taste the victory.

Butter-fingered Bangladesh is still hoping to qualify for the semis by winning their all rest of the matches. Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hassan, and Liton Das have the potential to turn the tables around.

Team Afghanistan, who has already lost 5 matches, is hoping to end their journey by upsetting a few big teams and today they have a really good chance.

Bangladesh playing XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mustafizur Rahman.

Afghanistan playing XI: Gulbadin Naib (c), Samiullah Shinwari, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Live Updates

