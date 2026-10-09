Afghanistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch AFG vs BAN One-Off Test LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming: Afghanistan will face Bangladesh in a one-off Test at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, starting Friday (Oct 9). The two teams have met twice in Test cricket, with both sides recording one victory each. Bangladesh head into the contest after securing a historic Test win in Darwin during their tour of Australia, while Afghanistan will look to bounce back from their heavy defeat against India in Mullanpur in June. The match will also mark Rahmat Shah’s first Test assignment as Afghanistan’s captain. Here are all the details about where to watch the AFG vs BAN one-off Test live on TV, mobile and laptop.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh One-Off Test Match Details

Match: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, One-Off Test

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, One-Off Test Date: Friday, October 9, 2026

Friday, October 9, 2026 Venue: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Where to Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh One-Off Test Live on TV?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh one-off Test will be broadcast live across several television networks, depending on the region. In Afghanistan, viewers can watch the match on Ariana TV, while fans in Australia can follow the action on Fox Sports.

In Bangladesh, the match will be telecast on T Sports. Cricket fans in Pakistan can watch the game on ASports, while viewers in Sri Lanka can tune in to PEO TV and Dialog. Across Europe and Africa, the match will be available on Sport Central and Sport TV, while Willow TV will provide coverage in North America.

How to Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh One-Off Test LIVE Streaming on Mobile and Laptop?

Cricket fans in India can watch the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh one-off Test live on FanCode through its digital platform. In Afghanistan, live streaming will be available on the Etisalat app, while viewers in Bangladesh can stream the match on Tapmad.

Fans in Pakistan can watch the live stream on Tamasha, while viewers in Sri Lanka can access streaming through Dialog. Fans can use the respective platforms on supported mobile devices and laptops, subject to regional availability and subscription requirements.