LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Afghanistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch AFG vs BAN One-Off Test LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch AFG vs BAN One-Off Test LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming: Afghanistan will face Bangladesh in a one-off Test at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, starting Friday (Oct 9). The two teams have met twice in Test cricket, with both sides recording one victory each. Here are all the details about where to watch the AFG vs BAN one-off Test live on TV, mobile and laptop.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch AFG vs BAN One-Off Test LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch AFG vs BAN One-Off Test LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-10-09 10:31 IST

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming: Afghanistan will face Bangladesh in a one-off Test at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, starting Friday (Oct 9). The two teams have met twice in Test cricket, with both sides recording one victory each. Bangladesh head into the contest after securing a historic Test win in Darwin during their tour of Australia, while Afghanistan will look to bounce back from their heavy defeat against India in Mullanpur in June. The match will also mark Rahmat Shah’s first Test assignment as Afghanistan’s captain. Here are all the details about where to watch the AFG vs BAN one-off Test live on TV, mobile and laptop.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh One-Off Test Match Details

  • Match: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, One-Off Test
  • Date: Friday, October 9, 2026
  • Venue: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Where to Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh One-Off Test Live on TV?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh one-off Test will be broadcast live across several television networks, depending on the region. In Afghanistan, viewers can watch the match on Ariana TV, while fans in Australia can follow the action on Fox Sports.

You Might Be Interested In

In Bangladesh, the match will be telecast on T Sports. Cricket fans in Pakistan can watch the game on ASports, while viewers in Sri Lanka can tune in to PEO TV and Dialog. Across Europe and Africa, the match will be available on Sport Central and Sport TV, while Willow TV will provide coverage in North America.

How to Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh One-Off Test LIVE Streaming on Mobile and Laptop?

Cricket fans in India can watch the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh one-off Test live on FanCode through its digital platform. In Afghanistan, live streaming will be available on the Etisalat app, while viewers in Bangladesh can stream the match on Tapmad.

Fans in Pakistan can watch the live stream on Tamasha, while viewers in Sri Lanka can access streaming through Dialog. Fans can use the respective platforms on supported mobile devices and laptops, subject to regional availability and subscription requirements.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch AFG vs BAN One-Off Test LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop
Tags: AFG vs BAN

RELATED News

IND vs NZ: New Zealand Hit With Double Blow as Mark Chapman, Zak Foulkes Ruled Out of T20I Series

AFG vs BAN One-Off Test: Check Afghanistan vs Bangladesh All You Need To Know – Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV

Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch AUS-W vs BAN-W 1st ODI LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

AUS-W vs BAN-W, 1st ODI: Check Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women All You Need To Know – Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV

WATCH VIDEO: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Sixes At Will During Nets Session In Ranchi Ahead Of IND vs WI 2nd T20I

LATEST NEWS

Dharapuram By-Election Result 2026 LIVE Updates: TVK’s Sathyabama P Leads by 917 Votes*; Check Latest Tamil Nadu Vote Count, AIADMK vs DMK | ECI Results

Nagaon By-Election result 2026: BJP Leads Rival Congress by 46,000 Votes

Madurantakam By-Election Result 2026 LIVE Updates: TVK’s K. Maragatham Kumaravel Leads by 3,161 Votes; Check Latest Tamil Nadu Vote Count, DMK vs AIADMK | ECI Results

Suvidh Diamond: Why This Navratri, Jewellery Is Becoming More About Personal Style Than Tradition

Jailer Makes 2 Life Convicts Clean Her Private Flat; How Ajmer Central Jail Officer Took Murder Inmates Out of Prison, What Happened Next?

Dharapuram By-Election result 2026: AIADMK Takes Early Lead as Vote Count Begins

Nagaon By-Election Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Devasish Sharma Leads for BJP by 34,925 Votes; Check Latest Assam Vote Count, AIUDF vs Congress | ECI Results

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch AFG vs BAN One-Off Test LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

PC Jeweller Completes Debt Clearance Formalities, Secures Release of Mortgaged Assets

VIRAL VIDEO | ‘Agla Station…’: Delhi Metro’s Iconic Voice Shammi Narang Takes Grandson On First Ride, His Reaction To Hearing Dadu’s Voice Wins Hearts

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch AFG vs BAN One-Off Test LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch AFG vs BAN One-Off Test LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch AFG vs BAN One-Off Test LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch AFG vs BAN One-Off Test LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch AFG vs BAN One-Off Test LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch AFG vs BAN One-Off Test LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch AFG vs BAN One-Off Test LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

QUICK LINKS