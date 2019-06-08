Afghanistan vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, match LIVE Updates: Afghanistan on Saturday will play its third match against New Zealand. The Kiwis have claimed win in both of their games against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Afghanistan, on the other hand, was smashed, by Australia and Sri Lanka. The 13th match of the ICC World Cup 2019, will witness the battle between top performing New Zealand and bottom-placed Afghanistan. The match which will be played at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton starting at 1:30 pm (local time) and 6 pm (IST). It will be broadcasted live on StarSports network. Viewers can also login to Hotstar for all the live updates.
Hence going with the performance, New Zealand appears to be on the stronger side with an upper hand and one has to see how Afghanistan will bounce back after 2 defeats. The other match was played between England and Bangladesh. India has also claimed its first win in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against South Africa.
Here are the two squads
Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan.
New Zealand: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi
Live Updates
After 28 overs, Afghanistan 121 for 6
After 28 overs, Afghanistan scored 121 for 6. Shahidi and Ikram are batting. The young batsmen are looking up to the task so far. Just 1 off the over.
Shahidi batting on 29 runs
Shahidi is batting on 29 runs. Ikram has not opened his account so far. Matt Henry comes into the attack and pitched it up for shot balls which is giving every room to the batsman.
Out!
Najibullah Zadran is bowled out by Neesham. Neesham has taken his 5th wicket. Ikram Ali Khil joined Shahidi. Afghanistan is at 114 for 6.
Out!
Afghanistan lost its 4th wicket Mohammad Nabi. He has scored 9 runs. Bowler Jimmy Neesham has taken 4 wickets so far. The Afghanistan team is looking for a strong partnership.
Match started again
Match started again. Afghanistan batsmen again on the field to take their team with runs as the team have lost 4 wickets. Afghanistan is at 105 for 4.
Game again stopped
The game has been again stopped after rains interrupted again. Players are off the ground again. Sharing smiles after umpires took the decision to stop the game.
Afghanistan at 99 for 4
Just a one-run left for completing 100 for Afghanistan. The team has lost 4 wickets and is at 99 runs. The batsmen on the crease are Hashmatullah Shahidi and Mohammad Nabi.
Game resumes
The game resumes after rains stopped. The umpires took the decision to start the game as the sun comes out. The game has started now and both the teams are ready to play.
Pitch still covered
Covers are being removed. Umpires going out to inspect. Sun is out. The game will resume after some time but the pitch is still covered. The two teams are ready for the game.
Rain starts
After a troubling inning for Afghanistan, rains lashed the wicket and the players are running off. Nabi hides his bat as the rain comes down. The ground staff is working tirelessly.
Shahidi get his first boundary
After 19 overs, Afghanistan 79 for 4 while Hashmatullah Shahidi batting at 6, Mohammad Nabi 3. Shahidi gets his first boundary and is leading the innings right now.
After 17 overs, Afghanistan 72 for 4
After 17 overs, Afghanistan 72 for 4, Hashmatullah Shahidi 1 and Mohammad Nabi 1 only. Bowler Colin de Grandhomme, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack and Afghanistan should welcome this move. Slightly less pace and more time to play the ball.
Neesham 3 for 10
Neesham has taken 3 wickets so far and has given 10 runs only. The team has successfully crashed Afghanistan in the first ten overs. The bowlers will see the next target.
Ferguson balls to Shahidi
Ferguson in the 15th over is balling good length deliveries to Hashmatullah Shahidi who is just want to make runs for the team as both the batsmen will be searching for runs only.
Mohammad Nabi joins Hashmatullah Shahidi
Mohammad Nabi joined Hashmatullah Shahidi, who has not opened his account so far. Afghanistan is playing at a critical stage. The team needs runs which seems very hard to made.
Out!
Gulbadin Naib was bowled out by Jimmy Neesham. Neesham has taken 3 wickets so far. Afghanistan is in trouble as no batsman after openers is batting on the wicket. Afghanistan has 70/4 and the match completely changes.
Gulbadin Naib batting at 4 runs
Gulbadin Naib is batting on 4 runs. The team need a partnership for making runs so that they can lead the team with an average score to fight the Kiwis at the highest score.
Out!
Rahmat Shah's inning completed as he was caught by Martin Guptill bowled by Jimmy Neesham. Neesham has so far claimed two wickets. Mohammad Nabi joined Hashmatullah Shahidi.
Shahidi joins Rahmat
Hashmatullah Shahidi joined Rahmat Shah. Will see what will happen now to the Afghanistan team after losing two wickets in just three balls. Now Afghanistan 66 for 2.
Out!
Two wickets in three balls. Both openers sent back in succession. Another well-executed wicket. There was a leg gully in place and Noor Ali knew that the short stuff was coming his way. He was caught by Tom Latham.
Out!
After 11 overs, Afghanistan has completed 60 plus runs. Now, the first batsman, Hazrat Zazai was bowled by Jimmy Neesham. Afghanistan next batsman Rahmat Shah has joined the Noor Ali for taking the team ahead
Fifty for Afghanistan
Fifty for Afghanistan as the team have lost no wicket so far. Both the openers have smashed several boundaries and six in the first 8 overs while the Kiwis are looking for wickets.
Six!
Zazai smashes six from Boult's short ball and he was never going to miss that one. 89 meter hit as the batsman looks confident to shot such a big one for the team and lead it 40 plus.
Boult bowls to Noor Ali
Boult made a bouncer on Noor but batsman takes it well by just leaving it. Next ball, Noor one run, angles it away to the third man. Afghanistan 46 for 0.
Henry tries to bowl on left side
Bowler Matt Henry is trying to capture the Batsman by his good length balls but the two batsmen are opposing and batting with full controlled shots to lead the team.
Noor smashed four
Noor Ali smashed four on long-off. Noor has reached to 14 runs out of 17 balls. The right-handed batsman took a single on the next ball. Now Zazai on the strike will challenge Trent Boult of Kiwis.
Afghanistan 27 for 0
After 5 overs, Afghanistan on 27 without loss. Hazrat is batting on 17 and Noor on 10. The two batsmen can claim more runs as bowlers are making their impression.
After 3 overs, Afghanistan 18 for 0
After 3 overs, Afghanistan 18 for 0. Here the black caps need wickets to keep the pressure on the Afghanistan team. Hazrat Zazai batting on 14 , Noor Ali Zadran on 5 runs.
Afghanistan 16 for 0
Afghanistan openers Hazrat Zazai and Noor Ali Zadran have started the beginning of team innings. Both the batsmen look confident to take the team ahead with this game