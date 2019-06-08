Afghanistan vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, match LIVE Updates: Afghanistan will take on New Zealand in its third match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Both teams have played two matches each. Afghanistan has lost both of its matches while Kiwis have claimed win in both matches.

Afghanistan vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, match LIVE Updates: Afghanistan on Saturday will play its third match against New Zealand. The Kiwis have claimed win in both of their games against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Afghanistan, on the other hand, was smashed, by Australia and Sri Lanka. The 13th match of the ICC World Cup 2019, will witness the battle between top performing New Zealand and bottom-placed Afghanistan. The match which will be played at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton starting at 1:30 pm (local time) and 6 pm (IST). It will be broadcasted live on StarSports network. Viewers can also login to Hotstar for all the live updates.

Hence going with the performance, New Zealand appears to be on the stronger side with an upper hand and one has to see how Afghanistan will bounce back after 2 defeats. The other match was played between England and Bangladesh. India has also claimed its first win in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against South Africa.

Here are the two squads

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan.

New Zealand: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi

Live Updates

