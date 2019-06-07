Afghanistan vs New Zealand: Afghanistan is scheduled to take on New Zealand on June 8th, 2019 at 6 PM for the 2019 ICC World Cup. The fixture is going to be played at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton, England. Know where and how to watch Afghanistan vs New Zealand match tomorrow online or via streaming services in India, Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Afghanistan vs New Zealand: Afghanistan national team has a daunting task on their hands as they dive into their next match against New Zealand on Saturday. The Kiwis are in excellent form and have both of their previous games against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Whereas on the other side, underdogs Afghanistan are totally out of momentum and were defeated by Australia and Sri Lanka.

This match will be the 13th fixture in the ICC tournament and is scheduled to commence at 6 PM IST tomorrow, on June 8 at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton. The Blackcaps seem to be at the top of their game with odds being stacked in their favor, courtesy of a tremendous winning streak.

When is Afghanistan vs New Zealand match, what time will the match begin?

The Afghanistan vs New Zealand match is to take place tomorrow on June 8, 2019 at 6 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), with the toss scheduled at 5:30 PM.

Which TV channel will show live coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Afghanistan vs New Zealand match?

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network channels in both standard and HD formats.

How to watch Afghanistan vs New Zealand match online?

The match will be streamed live online on Hotstar. However, you require a premium Hotstar membership to view live videos. Latest live updates will also be available on newsx.com.

What is the venue for Afghanistan vs New Zealand match?

The Afghanistan vs New Zealand ICC match will be played at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton, England.

Line-up for Afghanistan vs New Zealand match:

Afghanistan Squad: Mohammas Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmut Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohamman Nabi, Najibullah Zardan, Gulbadin Naib (c), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Noor Ali Zardan, Samiullah Shenwari, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan.

New Zealand Squad: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi.

