Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka cricket match, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE updates: Both, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, could not perform well in their opening match against New Zealand and Australia respectively. Both the team will today lock horns with each other in their second match at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka cricket match, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE updates: After suffering defeat in their openers, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are all set to face each other in Match 7 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Sri Lanka in the opener against New Zealand lost the match by 10 wickets. Likewise, Afghanistan lost its first match against Australia by 7 wickets. Both the teams have been struggling in the batting department, as none of the players was able to click so far. For Afghanistan, the top order was demolished against Australia, which needs to get back on the track.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka’s middle order failed and suffered defeat against New Zealand. Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, and Dhananjaya de Silva, who played in the middle order, failed to perform well that ended with only 136 runs in Sri Lanka’s kitty against New Zealand. Despite having Lasith Malinga in the team, Sri Lanka was not able to take a single wicket against New Zealand. Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka is going to be interesting because both the teams are down the chart and is expected to be the point gainers in this tournament.

Here are Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka cricket match, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE updates:

Highlights

