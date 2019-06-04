Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka cricket match, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE updates: After suffering defeat in their openers, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are all set to face each other in Match 7 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Sri Lanka in the opener against New Zealand lost the match by 10 wickets. Likewise, Afghanistan lost its first match against Australia by 7 wickets. Both the teams have been struggling in the batting department, as none of the players was able to click so far. For Afghanistan, the top order was demolished against Australia, which needs to get back on the track.
On the other hand, Sri Lanka’s middle order failed and suffered defeat against New Zealand. Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, and Dhananjaya de Silva, who played in the middle order, failed to perform well that ended with only 136 runs in Sri Lanka’s kitty against New Zealand. Despite having Lasith Malinga in the team, Sri Lanka was not able to take a single wicket against New Zealand. Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka is going to be interesting because both the teams are down the chart and is expected to be the point gainers in this tournament.
Sri Lanka wins the match by 34 runs
Malinga back in action, and here it goes a boundary, it's a six, what a shot by Hamid. And here the match comes to an end as Hamid gets bowled by Malinga.
Afghanistan 146/9
Udana again in action. Here comes a boundary on the second ball of the 32nd over. Najibullah hits a four. A no ball and a four on the same ball by Najibullah. Oh, it's a RUN OUT, Najibullah down at a score of 43 runs by Karunaratne.
Afghanistan 136/8
Malinga back in action, Oh, poor delivery by Malinga, wide ball. Ohhhh, and here goes another wicket of Afghanistan, Zadran down at a score of 6 runs. Here the match becomes more difficult for Afghanistan.
Afghanistan 135/7
Suranga Lakmal back in attack, gave just a single run in the first four balls of the 30th over. Afghanistan unable to score a boundary.
Afghanistan 133/7
Pradeep back in action, gave no run in the first three balls of the over. Najibullah trying it hard to hit the ball. Afghanistan needs a few boundaries or else they are going to lose the match.
Afghanistan 130/7
Lakmal to maintain the pressure on Afghanistan, gave just three runs out of the first three balls of the 28th over. Afghani batsmen unable to score boundaries and the required run rate is increasing at a noticeable pace.
Wicket!!!!!
Nuwan Pradeep who was added to the squad in place of Jeewan Mendis has performed best of his career in this match. Lankan pacer dismantled four Afghan batsmen for 24 runs.
Afghanistan 121/6
Suranga Lakmal is back into the attack, gave just one run out of the first three balls of the 26th over. Najibullah and Rashid unable to score boundaries. with his fiery bowling, Pradeep piled on the misery on the underdog Afghanistan.
Afghanistan 122/6
Nuwan Pradeep back in action, gave two runs in the first three balls of the over. Ooohh, and here Gulabdin goes down at score 23 runs.
Afghanistan 114/5
Dhananjay de Silva in action, gave just a single run in the first three balls of the 24th over. Here it goes a boundary, Najibullah hist a four at the last ball of the 24th over.
Afghanistan 107/5
Nuwan Pradeep back in action, gave no runs in the first three balls of the 23rd over. Two wide balls in an over, Afghani batsmen still struggling boundary.
Afghanistan 105/5
Udana again in action, Afghanistan needs boundaries in order to get a strong hold over the match. Udana not letting the Afghani batsmen hit a boundary.
Afghanistan 99/5
Lakmal back in action, gave just 1 run in the first 5 balls of the 21st over.
Afghanistan 96/5
Perera in attack, gave no run in the first two balls of the over. Only three runs scored in the 20th over.
Afghanistan 93/5
Malinga back in action and oh, boundary on the first ball by Naib, and again its a boundary on the second ball too. a wide ball by Malinga, seems he is nervous.
Afghanistan 82/5
Perera back in action, gave a single run in the first three balls of the 18th over. Afghanistan needs boundaries to get control over the match.
Afghanistan 76/5
Nuwan Pradeep back in action, gave one run in the first two balls of the over, the third ball turns to be a wide ball.
Afghanistan 73/5
Perera back in action. Oh, a boundary on the first ball of the over by Najibullah. Oh, again a boundary by Najibullah on the third ball of the over.
Afghanistan 65/5
Pradeep in action. Afghani batsmen in search of a boundary, and here it goes a boundary by Najibullah on the third ball of the over. Five runs out of the 15th over.
Afghanistan 60/4
Thisara Perera in action, gave no runs in the first three balls of the over. And Yeah, again a wicket, Nabi clean bowled by Perera at 11 runs. Najibullah on strike.
Afghanistan 57/4
Pradeep showing his skills again, gave no run in the first four balls of the over. Afghani batsmen struggling to get a boundary. Oooo, and is again a wicket, Shahidi down at a score of 4 runs out caught by Perera.
Afghanistan 57/3
Udana again in action, Afghani batsmen trying their best to hit a boundary. Udana is leaving no stone unturned to get a strong hold on the batsmen.
Afghanistan 51/3
Pradeep continuing his performance, gave no run in the first four balls of the 11th over. Afghani batsmen finding it hard to hit boundaries. Oh, and here is goes, a boundary on the fifth ball of the over by Nabi.
Afghanistan 46/3
Udana again in action, gave just one run out of the first three balls. Afghani batsmen finding it hard to hit. Udana continuing his pace, gave only 2 runs in the 10th over.
Afghanistan 44/1
Nuwan Pradeep comes into attack. Again a wicket, this time Zazai pout caught by Perera, a big loss to Afghanistan. what an outstanding over by Pradeep.
Afghanistan 43/2
Udana delivering a high voltage performance. Oh, second loss for Afghanistan. Rahmat down for 2 runs caught by Mathews. Udana getting the game back on track for Sri Lanka.
Afghanistan 42/1
Malinga back in action, 2 run out of the first three balls of the seventh over, gave only three runs in the seventh over.
Afghanistan 34/1
Oh, a boundary on the first all of the fifth over by Zazai.
Ooooh, catch drop by Mendis, Malinga unable to believe. And
here goes the first wicket of Afghanistan, Shahzad down at 7
runs by getting caught by Karunaratne. Rahmat Shah comes
to the field.
Afghanistan 29/0
Oh, again a four on the first ball of the fourth over by Zazai. Zazai is showing a power-packed performance. Wide ball by Lakmal, second ball of the over. again a wide ball by Lakmal, fourth ball of the over is wide. Lakmal trying his best to stop the batsmen from hitting.
Afghanistan 22/0
Malinga back in action, not letting the Afghani batsmen hit the ball. again a boundary by Zazai on the third ball of the over. Malinga trying his best to stop Afghani Batsmen from hitting.
Afghanistan 17/0
Suranga Lakmal is delivering the second over. And here it goes, what a shot by Hazratullah, six on the second ball of the over. Mohammad Shahzad in attack, scored a boundary on the fifth ball of the over.
Afghanistan 6/0
Lasith Malinga in attack. Zazai finding it hard to hit the ball. 6 runs out of the first over at no loss.
Afghanistan to Bat
The match has resumed and Afghanistan is going to bat. Hazratullah Zazai and Mohd Shahzad are opening for Afghanistan. Afghanistan needs 187 runs to win the match against Sri Lanka.
Rain stops play
The match is being interrupted by the rain. The umpires decided to stop the play and batsmen have gone back to the pavilion. In 33 overs, Sri Lanka has scored 182 runs with the loss of 8 wickets so far.
Sri Lanka 182/8
Rashid Khan back in attack and oh, Kusal Perera caught by Shahzad, again a shock for Sri Lanka and this one is a big one for Sri Lanka. Lasith Malinga on field.
Sri Lanka 179/7
This is turning to be a tough game for Sri Lanka as they have lost seven wickets without even scoring 200 in the game. Suranga Lakmal on the field. Lakmal unable to hit the ball. Zadran ends his over with three dot balls.
Zadran in attack
Dawlat Zadran back in action, and a very light rainfall has started but as per the umpires, it is not going to affect enough that they need to stop the game. Oh, and here Udana goes down. Udana bowled by Dawlat Zadran.
Sri Lanka 177/6
Rashid Khan maintaining his performance gave no run in the first five balls of the over. Oh, and its a maiden over by Rashid Khan. Sri Lanka under immense pressure.
Sri Lanka 177/6
Nabi again in attack, gave just a single run in 5 balls. Sri Lanka again in pressure as the batsmen are unable to score, just 2 runs out of the 30th over.
Sri Lanka 177/6
Rashid Khan delivering the 29th over gave 2 runs out of first three balls. Sri Lankan batsmen playing it slowly as losing a wicket at this point of time can restrict Sri Lanka from scoring a big figure.
Sri Lanka 173/6
And a six on the first ball of the 28th over by Udana. This was much needed as the run rate of Sri Lanka is continuously declining. Sri Lanka at a score of 173 at a loss of 6 wickets after 28th over.
Sri Lanka 166/6
Hamid continuing the performance in the 27th over of the game, gave one run out of 4 balls. Oh, and a wide ball but then too only 2 runs out of the 27th over.
Sri Lanka 159/6
Sri Lankan Batsmen again facing Nabi. Oh, and the third ball of the over is wide. Again a wicket. Thisara Perera dismissed by being run out. Sri Lanka at a score of 159 at a loss of 6 wickets after 26 overs.
Sri Lanka 155/5
Hamid again in attack, delivered 3 dot balls to Perera. Again an outstanding over by Hamid, gave just three runs in the 25th over. Sri Lanka at a score of 155 runs at a loss of 5 wickets after 25 overs.
Sri Lanka 152/5
Thisara Perera on the field. Nabi delivering the 24th over. Just 1 run on the first three balls of the over. Brilliant performance by the Afghani bowlers, just three runs in the 24th over.
Sri Lanka 149/5
Pressure on the Sri Lankan team. Dhananjay de Silva comes on the field. Hamid delivering the 23rd over. Sri Lankan batsmen playing it slowly in order to save wickets. De Silva caught by Shahzad, one more down, Sri Lanka in danger as the team is losing early wickets.
Sri Lanka 146/4
Nabi in attack and Oh, its a wicket. Nabi dismissed Thirmanne on the second ball of the over. Thirmanne down at 25. What a ball by Nabi, and again a wicket, Kusal Mendis returns to pavillion, bowled by Nabi and caught by Rahmat. Again a wicket, Nabi dismissed Mathews on the last ball of the 22nd over as he got caught by Rahmat. What an over by Nabi.
Sri Lanka 144/1
Thirmanne trying to find a gap but Hamid leaving no stone unturned to stop the Sri Lankan batsmen. Just 5 runs out of the 21st over.
Sri Lanka 139/1
Thirmanne and Perera playing it safe as Rashid Khan is back in attack. Four dot balls to Thirmanne, what a performance by Rashid Khan. Just three runs out of the 20th over.
Sri Lanka 136/1
Hamid in the attack, not letting the Sri Lankan Batsmen score more than one run on a ball. Sri Lanka at a score of 136 runs after 19 overs.