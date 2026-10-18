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Home > Sports News > Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Tri-series 2026: Preview, Squads, Venue, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Tri-series 2026: Preview, Squads, Venue, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

With the 2027 World Cup less than a year away, most of the teams are busy chalking out their best XI with ODI series against different nations. Zimbabwe took a step in the right direction by humbling Bangladesh in the first ODI contested on October 17, Saturday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Tri-series 2026: Preview, Squads, Venue, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know. (Image Credits: Zimbabwe Cricket X/ACB X)
Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Tri-series 2026: Preview, Squads, Venue, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know. (Image Credits: Zimbabwe Cricket X/ACB X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-10-18 14:09 IST

With the 2027 World Cup less than a year away, most of the teams are busy chalking out their best XI with ODI series against different nations. Zimbabwe took a step in the right direction by humbling Bangladesh in the first ODI contested on October 17, Saturday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, winning by 99 runs. With the series being a tri-nation one, the African nation will next run into Afghanistan on October 19, Monday at the same venue.

While Zimbabwe’s top three weren’t in the runs against Bangladesh, their two most experienced campaigners came to the rescue Brendan Taylor (81) and Craig Ervine (93) shared a 150-run stand to dig Zimbabwe from 24/3 at one stage. Wellington Masakadza (21), Newman Nyamhuri (21) and Wessly Madhevere (17) chipped in some cameos in the end to lift their side to a competitive total of 271/8. With Bangladesh’s batting unit weakened even before the match began due to Litton Das’ injury, Towhid Hridoy was left to captain the side. But only Tanzid Hasan went past 40 as the Bangla Tigers got bowled out for 72 in an innings that lasted only 33.2 overs. Brad Evans shone for Zimbabwe with outstanding figures of 6.4-1-45-4. Sikandar Raza and Masakadza took two scalps each, while Blessing Muzarabani and Nyamhuri claimed one apiece to fashion a commanding win.

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Meanwhile, Afghanistan are coming off a 4-0 ODI series victory over Ireland recently. The Afghans have an overwhelming record against Zimbabwe, holding a 20-10 record. They haven’t lost to the African nation in eight years and are especially at full strength, with Rashid Khan and Ibrahim Zadran returning to the fold.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI, Tri-series 2026 Details

  • Match: Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI
  • Date: Monday (Oct 19), 2026
  • Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE
  • Match Start Time: 5:00 PM IST
  • Series: UAE ODI tri-series 2026

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI, Tri-series 2026 Squads

Zimbabwe Squad: Sikandar Raza (c), Ben Curran, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, Brendan Taylor, Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine, Ernest Masuku, Newman Nyamhuri, Ryan Burl, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza, Wessly Madhevere.

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmat Shah (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (vc & wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohamamd Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Yamin Ahmadzai, Qais Ahmad (travelling reserve).

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI, Tri-series 2026: Where to Watch?

Fans in India can watch the fixtures on Fan Code App and website.

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Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Tri-series 2026: Preview, Squads, Venue, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
Tags: Afghanistan national cricket teamZimbabwe National Cricket Team

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Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Tri-series 2026: Preview, Squads, Venue, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Tri-series 2026: Preview, Squads, Venue, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Tri-series 2026: Preview, Squads, Venue, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Tri-series 2026: Preview, Squads, Venue, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
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