LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

Afghanistan continued their dominance over Zimbabwe after clinching the ODI tri-series by defeating the African nation also involving Bangladesh. With Zimbabwe hungry for a comeback, they couldn't quite muster the same in the opening T20I on October 27, Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know. (Image Credits: Afghanistan Cricket Board X)
Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know. (Image Credits: Afghanistan Cricket Board X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-10-28 15:12 IST

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: Afghanistan continued their dominance over Zimbabwe after clinching the ODI tri-series by defeating the African nation also involving Bangladesh. With Zimbabwe hungry for a comeback, they couldn’t quite muster the same in the opening T20I on October 27, Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah. Hence, the Zimbabweans will be keen to bounce back and level the series in the second.

The first T20I didn’t witness a promising start from Afghanistan as Rahmanullah Gurbaz was their only top four batter to reach double figures. However, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai cracked a quick-fire 52, while Shahidullah chipped in with a 42-ball 46, laced with two fours and three maximums. Nevertheless, Rashid Khan’s cameo that saw him smash four sixes in his 10-ball 30 lifted Afghanistan to 177. Rashid later bowled a tidy spell of 4-0-20-2, while Fazalhaq Farooqi was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3.1-0-13-3 as the Afghans emerged victorious by 37 runs.

You Might Be Interested In

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe hardly got any momentum in their innings or failed to sustain whatever they little they had at their disposal. Only Ryan Burl (32) Sikandar Raza (17) and Wessly Madhevere (17) scored at more than run-a-ball but Zimbabwe needed at least one explosive half-century from a top-order batter and someone in the middle-order to carry the momentum in pursuit of 178.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I, Details

  • Match: Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I
  • Date: Thursday (Oct 29), 2026
  • Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
  • Match Start Time: 20:00 PM IST
  • Series: Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe in the UAE

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I, Squads

Afghanistan T20I Squad: Ibrahim Zadran (Captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wicketkeeper), Noor Rahman (Wicketkeeper), Sediqullah Atal, Mohammad Akram, Shahidullah Kamal, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Abdullah Tarakhil, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Fareed Ahmad Malik.

Zimbabwe T20I Squad: Sikandar Raza (Captain), Ben Curran, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, Brian Bennett, Innocent Kaia, Kundai Matigimu, Newman Nyamhuri, Ryan Burl, Tadiwanashe Marumani (Wicketkeeper), Tafadzwa Tsiga (Wicketkeeper), Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza, Wessly Madhevere.

When And Where to Watch Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I in India?

Unfortunately, there is no live telecast for the match between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe in India. However, the live streaming shall be available on the FanCode App and website.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
Tags: Afghanistan national cricket teamAfghanistan vs ZimbabweZimbabwe National Cricket Team

RELATED News

Sri Lanka vs England, 6th ODI, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

WPL 2027 Auction: All You Need to Know – Biggest Purse, Available Slots, Big Names in Pool, Live Streaming Details

IND-W vs ZIM-W 3rd ODI Free LIVE Channel: Check Easy Ways To Watch India Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Live In India, USA, UK, Canada And Australia

WATCH VIDEO: Mitchell Starc’s Deadly Spell Leaves South Africa Reeling, Claims 6/72 | SA vs AUS 3rd Test

NZ vs IND, 3rd T20I: Kiwi Star Admits Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And Abhishek Sharma Are ‘Difficult To Contain For Any Opposition’

LATEST NEWS

Vyna Electric Enters Small Home Appliances, Expanding Its Consumer Portfolio

Parents Were Out, 17-Year-Old Hangs Herself After She Was Home Alone; No Suicide Note Found – What Mother Suspects?

Nico Digital PR Partners with Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad to Drive Integrated Communications for Kolkata’s Landmark Dussehra Celebrations

Watch Video: ‘Kahan Hai Re Gunjan, Le Ja Mithaiyan!’ Neeraj Kumar Takes a Dig at Bahubali Anant Singh After MLC Election Win, What Did He Say?

48 Amrita researchers feature in World’s Top 2% Scientists list

Uorfi Javed Gets Into Heated Argument With Security Guard Over Home Shoot, Shares Society Notice

NoBroker Interiors Opens Second Pune Experience Centre in Kharadi, Plans 2 More in 2027

Beyond the Screen: STANFEST 2026 Brings Gaming, Technology and Entertainment Together

Clicks Are Falling, Agents Are Running Campaigns, and Stacks Are Shrinking: TechDogs’ MarTech Code Decodes Marketing’s New Rules

COLORFUL India Successfully Concludes Pan-India Channel Partners Meet in Goa

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS