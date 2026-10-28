Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: Afghanistan continued their dominance over Zimbabwe after clinching the ODI tri-series by defeating the African nation also involving Bangladesh. With Zimbabwe hungry for a comeback, they couldn’t quite muster the same in the opening T20I on October 27, Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah. Hence, the Zimbabweans will be keen to bounce back and level the series in the second.

The first T20I didn’t witness a promising start from Afghanistan as Rahmanullah Gurbaz was their only top four batter to reach double figures. However, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai cracked a quick-fire 52, while Shahidullah chipped in with a 42-ball 46, laced with two fours and three maximums. Nevertheless, Rashid Khan’s cameo that saw him smash four sixes in his 10-ball 30 lifted Afghanistan to 177. Rashid later bowled a tidy spell of 4-0-20-2, while Fazalhaq Farooqi was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3.1-0-13-3 as the Afghans emerged victorious by 37 runs.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe hardly got any momentum in their innings or failed to sustain whatever they little they had at their disposal. Only Ryan Burl (32) Sikandar Raza (17) and Wessly Madhevere (17) scored at more than run-a-ball but Zimbabwe needed at least one explosive half-century from a top-order batter and someone in the middle-order to carry the momentum in pursuit of 178.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I, Details

Match: Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I Date: Thursday (Oct 29), 2026

Thursday (Oct 29), 2026 Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates Match Start Time: 20:00 PM IST

20:00 PM IST Series: Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe in the UAE

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I, Squads

Afghanistan T20I Squad: Ibrahim Zadran (Captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wicketkeeper), Noor Rahman (Wicketkeeper), Sediqullah Atal, Mohammad Akram, Shahidullah Kamal, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Abdullah Tarakhil, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Fareed Ahmad Malik.

Zimbabwe T20I Squad: Sikandar Raza (Captain), Ben Curran, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, Brian Bennett, Innocent Kaia, Kundai Matigimu, Newman Nyamhuri, Ryan Burl, Tadiwanashe Marumani (Wicketkeeper), Tafadzwa Tsiga (Wicketkeeper), Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza, Wessly Madhevere.

When And Where to Watch Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I in India?

Unfortunately, there is no live telecast for the match between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe in India. However, the live streaming shall be available on the FanCode App and website.