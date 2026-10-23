Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Final LIVE Streaming: How To Watch AFG vs ZIM, ODI Tri-Nation Series 2026 Final Match Live In India, UK, USA And Zimbabwe

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe LIVE Streaming: Afghanistan have been the standout team of the tournament, registering convincing victories over Zimbabwe and Bangladesh to book their place in the final. Their balanced batting line-up and potent bowling attack, led by Rashid Khan, have made them a formidable opponent. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will look to bounce back and challenge Afghanistan for the trophy after showing their potential during the group stage.

Afghanistan’s batting has received contributions from several players, including Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi. Atal’s century against Zimbabwe highlighted his ability to produce big scores, while Afghanistan’s bowling attack has consistently troubled opposition batters.

Rashid Khan will be one of the key players to watch after taking four wickets in each of Afghanistan’s two round-robin matches. Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza will have a crucial role with both bat and ball, while the expected return of Craig Ervine could strengthen the team’s middle order. Zimbabwe’s pace attack, featuring Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans, will also be important if they are to stop Afghanistan’s winning run.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Final: Match Details

Tournament: ODI Tri-Nation Series in UAE 2026

Match: Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, Final

Date: Friday, October 23, 2026

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Start Time: 3:30 PM LOCAL, 11:30 AM GMT, 5:00 PM IST

Series: ODI Tri-Nation Series in UAE 2026

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Full Squads

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmat Shah (Captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Yamin Ahmadzai, Nangeyalia Kharoti, Bilal Sami, Ikram Alikhil.

Zimbabwe Squad: Sikandar Raza (Captain), Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Brendan Taylor (Wicketkeeper), Craig Ervine, Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Ernest Masuku, Blessing Muzarabani.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe LIVE Streaming: Where To Watch The Final Live

How to watch Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe live in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe final through FanCode, which has digital streaming coverage of the ODI Tri-Nation Series in UAE 2026. No television broadcast is listed in the supplied broadcast information. Fans can check the FanCode website or app for streaming access and match-pass details.

Where to watch Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe live in Afghanistan?

Viewers in Afghanistan can watch the final on Ariana TV, with digital streaming listed through the Etisalat app. Check local listings and the app for confirmation of availability.

Where to watch Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe live in Zimbabwe?

Fans in Zimbabwe can watch the match on ZBC TV. Online viewing options are listed through the ZBC app and SuperSport Play, subject to regional availability.

Where to watch Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe live in Bangladesh?

Cricket fans in Bangladesh can follow the final on T Sports, with online streaming listed through Tapmad. Availability and subscription requirements may vary.

Where to watch Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe live in Pakistan?

Viewers in Pakistan can watch the match on A-Sports, with digital streaming available through Tamasha. Check local listings before the match begins.

Where to watch Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe live in the USA and Canada?

Fans in the United States and Canada can follow the final through Willow TV. Depending on the market, streaming options may include Willow’s platforms, Cricbuzz or Amazon Prime Video with a Willow add-on subscription.

Where to watch Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe live in the UK and Ireland?

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, the supplied broadcast guide lists Sport TV for television coverage and Sport Central for streaming. Fans should confirm regional availability and local listings before the start of play.

Where to watch Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe live in other countries?

In territories without a confirmed local broadcast arrangement, the match is listed through the official Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) YouTube channel. Geographic restrictions may apply, so viewers should check the channel and local broadcast listings before the final begins.