Saturday, September 21, 2024
Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz Equals Virat Kohli’s Record With Ton Against South Africa

Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz equalled with legendary Indian batter Virat Kohli, having made second-most hundreds in ODI format before turning 23.

Gurbaz reached this feat during the second ODI against South Africa at Sharjah.

In the match, Gurbaz scored 105 in 110 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 95.45. This was Gurbaz’s seventh ODI hundred, tying with Virat, who also had seven ODI tons before turning 23. South Africa’s Quinton de Kock had eight ODI tons before turning 23, which is a record.

MUST READ | Mithali Raj On Women’s T20 World Cup: Conditions In Dubai Will Favour India

Now in 42 ODIs, Gurbaz has scored 1,572 runs at an average of 38.34, with seven centuries and five fifties, with his best score being 151.

Coming to the match, Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first. Gurbaz had a 88-run opening stand with Riaz Hassan (29 in 45 balls, with a four and six). Later, he went on to have a 101-run stand with Rahmat Shah (50 in 66 balls, with two fours).

An explosive half-century from all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai (86* in 50 balls, with five fours and six sixes) pushed Afghanistan to 311/4 in 50 overs.

Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger, Nqaba Peter and Aiden Markram took a wicket each. SA is 1-0 down in the three-match series.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli’s Test Average Falls To Eight-Year Low After Dismal Outing Against Bangladesh

(With inputs from ANI)

 

