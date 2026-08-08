LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > ODI Cricket World Cup 2027: Can West Indies Still Qualify After Afghanistan’s Win Over Ireland? Full Qualification Scenario

ODI Cricket World Cup 2027: Can West Indies Still Qualify After Afghanistan’s Win Over Ireland? Full Qualification Scenario

Afghanistan strengthened their position in the race for direct qualification by defeating Ireland in the second ODI of their ongoing five-match series. West Indies were already outside the top eight in the ICC ODI rankings, and Afghanistan's victory effectively closed one of the remaining routes that could have allowed the Caribbean side to move into the automatic qualification spots.

ZIM vs WI Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: Gudakesh Motie, Shimron Hetmyer Shine As West Indies Thrash Zimbabwe By 107 Runs | Image Source - AFP
ZIM vs WI Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: Gudakesh Motie, Shimron Hetmyer Shine As West Indies Thrash Zimbabwe By 107 Runs | Image Source - AFP

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-08-08 16:14 IST

ODI Cricket World Cup 2027 Qualification Scenario: West Indies are once again facing the prospect of going through the ODI World Cup Qualifiers after failing to secure a direct qualification spot for the 2027 tournament. The two-time world champions have now found themselves in the qualification battle for a third successive World Cup cycle, with Afghanistan’s 92 runs victory over Ireland further hurting their hopes of breaking into the automatic qualification places.

Afghanistan strengthened their position in the race for direct qualification by defeating Ireland in the second ODI of their ongoing five-match series. West Indies were already outside the top eight in the ICC ODI rankings, and Afghanistan’s victory effectively closed one of the remaining routes that could have allowed the Caribbean side to move into the automatic qualification spots.

You Might Be Interested In

How Can West Indies Qualify for ODI World Cup 2027?

For the 2027 ODI World Cup, co-hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe have already secured automatic qualification. The remaining eight direct places will be decided through the ICC ODI rankings, with the rankings cut-off set for September 30, 2026. West Indies currently face an uphill task to finish inside the required top eight.

West Indies had slipped to 10th in the ODI rankings with 73 points following their series against New Zealand. Bangladesh were ninth with 83 points, while Afghanistan occupied seventh place with 90 points. Afghanistan’s latest victory over Ireland has therefore strengthened their position while making West Indies’ path to direct qualification increasingly difficult.

Can West Indies Still Qualify Directly for ODI World Cup 2027?

West Indies’ chances of securing one of the eight direct qualification spots have taken a major hit after Afghanistan’s win over Ireland. The Caribbean side now need a significant improvement in their ODI ranking position before the September 30 cut-off, while also relying on results elsewhere to go in their favour.

At the time of writing, West Indies sit outside the top eight, meaning they will have to head into the qualifiers in case they miss out on direct qualification spots. A flawless campaign there could help them return to the ODI World Cup having missed the last tournament in India in 2023.

West Indies Face Familiar World Cup Qualification Battle

The situation is painfully familiar for West Indies. They failed to secure direct qualification for the 2019 World Cup and had to go through the Qualifiers to reach the tournament.

Four years later, West Indies suffered an even bigger setback by failing to qualify for the 2023 World Cup altogether. Their campaign in the Qualifiers in Zimbabwe ended in the Super Six stage after defeats against Zimbabwe and the Netherlands, while Scotland’s victory over West Indies confirmed the Caribbean side’s historic absence from the tournament.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

ODI Cricket World Cup 2027: Can West Indies Still Qualify After Afghanistan’s Win Over Ireland? Full Qualification Scenario
Tags: Cricket World Cup 2027

RELATED News

Shillong Lajong FC Thrash Mumbay FC 5-0, Storm To Top Of Durand Cup Group E

Tottenham Hotspur vs Getafe Club Friendly Match Today: When and Where to Watch TOT vs GET Live Streaming, Kick Off Time, Team News, Predicted Playing XI, Prediction | All You Need to Know

SKM Salem Spartans vs Trichy Grand Cholas LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch TNPL 2026, SAL vs TRI Match 8 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Central Delhi Kings vs Outer Delhi Warriors LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, CDK vs ODW Match 17 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Gianni Infantino Under Fire: Romain Molina Questions FIFA’s Handling of Child Sexual Abuse After UEFA Payout Controversy

LATEST NEWS

Which Country Produces The Most Dry Fruits In The World? The Answer May Surprise You

Ravi Kishan’s ‘Pehchaan, Money Follows’ Remark Goes Viral; BJP Uses Actor-MP’s Line In Gen Z Video

How Woman Accused Of Blackmailing Men Of Rs 6 Crore Via Dating Apps In Uttar Pradesh

How New Kalindi Kunj Bridge Could Ease Traffic And Likely To Spur Property Rates In Nearby Areas

From Shah Rukh Khan To Alia Bhatt: 7 Bollywood Stars Who Built Successful Businesses Beyond Films

Kamika Ekadashi 2026: August 8 or 9? Check Correct Date, Parana Time and Puja Rituals

Gianni Infantino Under Fire: Romain Molina Questions FIFA’s Handling of Child Sexual Abuse After UEFA Payout Controversy

More Than a Father: How the Late Jorge Messi Built and Shielded Lionel Messi’s Historic Football Career

Man Assaults Woman Passenger With Belt On Mumbai Local Train; Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Jorge Messi Dies at 68: Lionel Messi’s Father And Longtime Agent Passes Away After Illness In Rosario

ODI Cricket World Cup 2027: Can West Indies Still Qualify After Afghanistan’s Win Over Ireland? Full Qualification Scenario

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ODI Cricket World Cup 2027: Can West Indies Still Qualify After Afghanistan’s Win Over Ireland? Full Qualification Scenario

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ODI Cricket World Cup 2027: Can West Indies Still Qualify After Afghanistan’s Win Over Ireland? Full Qualification Scenario
ODI Cricket World Cup 2027: Can West Indies Still Qualify After Afghanistan’s Win Over Ireland? Full Qualification Scenario
ODI Cricket World Cup 2027: Can West Indies Still Qualify After Afghanistan’s Win Over Ireland? Full Qualification Scenario
ODI Cricket World Cup 2027: Can West Indies Still Qualify After Afghanistan’s Win Over Ireland? Full Qualification Scenario

QUICK LINKS