ODI Cricket World Cup 2027: Can West Indies Still Qualify After Afghanistan’s Win Over Ireland? Full Qualification Scenario

ODI Cricket World Cup 2027 Qualification Scenario: West Indies are once again facing the prospect of going through the ODI World Cup Qualifiers after failing to secure a direct qualification spot for the 2027 tournament. The two-time world champions have now found themselves in the qualification battle for a third successive World Cup cycle, with Afghanistan’s 92 runs victory over Ireland further hurting their hopes of breaking into the automatic qualification places.

Afghanistan strengthened their position in the race for direct qualification by defeating Ireland in the second ODI of their ongoing five-match series. West Indies were already outside the top eight in the ICC ODI rankings, and Afghanistan’s victory effectively closed one of the remaining routes that could have allowed the Caribbean side to move into the automatic qualification spots.

How Can West Indies Qualify for ODI World Cup 2027?

For the 2027 ODI World Cup, co-hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe have already secured automatic qualification. The remaining eight direct places will be decided through the ICC ODI rankings, with the rankings cut-off set for September 30, 2026. West Indies currently face an uphill task to finish inside the required top eight.

West Indies had slipped to 10th in the ODI rankings with 73 points following their series against New Zealand. Bangladesh were ninth with 83 points, while Afghanistan occupied seventh place with 90 points. Afghanistan’s latest victory over Ireland has therefore strengthened their position while making West Indies’ path to direct qualification increasingly difficult.

Can West Indies Still Qualify Directly for ODI World Cup 2027?

West Indies’ chances of securing one of the eight direct qualification spots have taken a major hit after Afghanistan’s win over Ireland. The Caribbean side now need a significant improvement in their ODI ranking position before the September 30 cut-off, while also relying on results elsewhere to go in their favour.

At the time of writing, West Indies sit outside the top eight, meaning they will have to head into the qualifiers in case they miss out on direct qualification spots. A flawless campaign there could help them return to the ODI World Cup having missed the last tournament in India in 2023.

West Indies Face Familiar World Cup Qualification Battle

The situation is painfully familiar for West Indies. They failed to secure direct qualification for the 2019 World Cup and had to go through the Qualifiers to reach the tournament.

Four years later, West Indies suffered an even bigger setback by failing to qualify for the 2023 World Cup altogether. Their campaign in the Qualifiers in Zimbabwe ended in the Super Six stage after defeats against Zimbabwe and the Netherlands, while Scotland’s victory over West Indies confirmed the Caribbean side’s historic absence from the tournament.