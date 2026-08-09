Afridi Buyamayum Brace Helps TRAU FC Beat Indian Navy 2-1 In Durand Cup 2026

TRAU FC signed off their 135th IndianOil Durand Cup campaign with a 2-1 victory over Indian Navy FT at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium on Sunday, August 9, with Afridi Buyamayum emerging as the match-winner after scoring both goals for the Manipur side.

Indian Navy controlled much of the contest and finished with an astonishing 26 attempts on goal, including 15 efforts on target. However, TRAU’s clinical finishing and a superb display from goalkeeper Tajuddin helped them withstand the sustained pressure and secure all three points.

The result saw TRAU finish second in Group D with four points from three matches, while Indian Navy ended their campaign with three points. Neither team progressed to the quarter-finals, while debutants FC Raengdai topped the group to book their place in the last eight.

All 43 matches of the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup are being broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on SonyLIV.

Indian Navy began with far greater attacking intent, immediately forcing TRAU into a defensive shape. The Sailors created a series of opportunities inside the opening 10 minutes, but TRAU’s crowded penalty area prevented them from finding a breakthrough.

Against the run of play, TRAU stunned their opponents in the 16th minute. Buyamayum picked up the ball outside the penalty area and produced a magnificent curling right-footed strike that flew into the top corner, giving goalkeeper Bhaskar Roy no chance.

The goal briefly shifted the momentum, allowing TRAU to settle. Navy, however, continued to dominate possession and ended the first half with 12 attempts, six of which were on target. Despite their superiority, they went into the interval trailing 0-1.

Indian Navy needed virtually no time to respond after the restart. Just 16 seconds into the second half, Khullakpam Zahir Khan capitalised on a defensive error, drove through the middle and calmly finished to restore parity.

The equaliser sparked another spell of Navy pressure, but TRAU remained dangerous on the counter. Their persistence paid off again in the 60th minute when Buyamayum completed his brace with another outstanding finish after TRAU broke forward quickly down the right.

Navy immediately resumed their attacking assault, but Tajuddin became increasingly influential. In the 65th minute, the TRAU goalkeeper produced an excellent acrobatic save to tip a deflected long-range effort over the crossbar.

Further saves followed as Indian Navy committed more players forward during the closing stages. Despite repeatedly delivering balls into the TRAU box, the Sailors could not find another equaliser.

Indian Navy eventually finished with 26 attempts and 15 on target, compared to TRAU’s eight shots and just two on target. Remarkably, both of TRAU’s efforts on target resulted in goals.

Buyamayum’s individual brilliance, combined with Tajuddin’s heroics and TRAU’s defensive discipline, ultimately made the difference as the Manipur outfit secured a memorable 2-1 victory.