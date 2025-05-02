After Arshad Nadeem, Pakistani Cricketers Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan’s Instagram Accounts Blocked In India

Alongside cricketers, Pakistani actors including Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, and Ali Fazal have had their Instagram handles blocked in India.

In the wake of the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, several prominent Pakistani Instagram accounts have been blocked in India, including those of national cricketers and well-known entertainers.

Babar Azam, Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi Among Affected Cricketers

Indian users are now unable to access the Instagram profiles of Pakistan cricket stars such as Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi. The block follows rising tensions after the April 22 attack that claimed the lives of 26 individuals, mostly tourists, in a brutal act of terrorism in south Kashmir.

Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram Account Restricted in India

Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account has also been restricted. Indian visitors trying to access his profile are met with the notice:

“Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content.”

Alongside cricketers, Pakistani actors including Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, and Ali Fazal have had their Instagram handles blocked in India. The move is part of a broader crackdown on Pakistani digital content with a significant Indian audience.

The decision comes shortly after India restricted several Pakistani YouTube channels, citing the spread of provocative, misleading, and anti-India content. Accounts belonging to former cricketers like Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, and Basit Ali were among those impacted.

Interestingly, some of their Instagram accounts remain accessible, while others have been taken down based on legal compliance.

Nadeem, who famously won gold in javelin at the Paris Olympics, outperforming India’s Neeraj Chopra, was recently invited to the NC Classic javelin event in Bengaluru on May 24.

However, he politely declined the offer, citing prior professional commitments.

