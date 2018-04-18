The Law Commission of India headed by Justice BS Chauhan has recommended that RTI Act be made applicable to BCCI along with all of its constituent member cricketing associations, provided they fulfill the criteria applicable to BCCI.

The Law Commission of India on Wednesday recommended to the Centre that Right to Information (RTI) Act be made applicable to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) along with all its constituent member cricket associations, provided they fulfill the criteria applicable to BCCI. The Commission headed by Justice BS Chauhan also suggested that BCCI should be classified as a national sports federation, ridiculing the absolute autonomy it enjoys.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Law Commission had asked Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad to classify BCCI as “state” under Article 12 of the Constitution in order to make it answerable to the Central government and courts. The commission said in the meeting, “BCCI exercises ‘state-like’ powers affecting the fundamental rights of the stakeholders, guaranteed under Part III of the Constitution. It is hereby recommended that BCCI be viewed as an agency or instrumentality of State, under Article 12 of the Constitution, thereby making it amenable to the writ jurisdiction of the Supreme Court under Article 32.”

It will turn out to be a landmark change if the Centre accepts the recommendations of the law commission and declares BCCI as a public body. If the cricket governing body in India is put under the RTI Act, then anyone can file a PIL in courts seeking clarity on the player selection criteria for the country, state and zones. Moreover, details can be sought on BCCI’s agreements and contracts with other oganisations and cricket governing bodies of various countries.

BCCI is one of the richest and most powerful sports governing bodies in the world which does not seek any financial assistance from the Government of India. It earned Rs 16347.5 crore alone by selling media rights of IPL to STAR India from 2018 to 2022 and raked in Rs 1079 crore after announcing Oppo as the official sponsor of Indian cricket team. In 2009-10 financial year, BCCI had a tax liability of Rs 413 crore but it only paid Rs 41.9 crore after claiming exemption as a charitable organisation.

