Tottenham Hotspur can be losing the services of ace forward Son Heung Min for up to 21 months due to a South Korean law which will see him serve his country's military during the time. The South Korean has been in prolific form this season scoring 19 goals across competitions. In the absence of club captain Harry Kane, he was expected to lead the line for the Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur’s worries don’t seem to get over anytime soon, after skipper Harry Kane injured himself out till the World Cup, Spurs can be losing their in-form winger Son Heung Min due to a bizarre South Korean law. Son Heung Min, Tottenham’s South Korean goal machine has been enjoying a sublime season in front of the goal and has been on top of his game across competitions but he could soon be off to his native country to serve in the military service for 21 months while missing the Premier League for the concerned tenure.

Son Heung Min is legally required to spend time in the military before he turns 28. The 25-year-old will have to start his term in July to abide by the law or he can face jail. As per the rules in South Korea, every youth has to serve in the national military for at least 21 months or face the consequences of not doing it. If Son obliges to the law and travels back to his country for the service, Tottenham will be without him for the months that he remains in the country.

Spurs’ 2019-20 and the 2020-21 campaign could be affected due to the South Korean’s absence from the squad.

However their still lays a way out for Son to avoid the 21 months military service by obtaining a free pass from his conscription with the Korean government, but as per the South Korean laws, the pass is only valid for athletes who are Olympic medallists or Asian Games gold medallists. Son if manages to convince the government of his Premier League heroics and earn the pass, he would still have to miss out four weeks of football with Tottenham as four weeks of basic military training is necessary for every youth in the country.

As per a Sun report, Son Heung Min could be facing a jail term if he fails to abide by the law, a punishment which almost 400 of his country citizens are currently enduring for not serving in the army. He has been in phenomenal goal scoring touch this season for Spurs with six goals in last six games and 19 goals across competitions this season. He is expected to shoulder the goalscoring responsibilities in the absence of Kane but that will be unlikely if the South Korean government subject him to the bizarre rule. Son is also expected to be in the line up when South Korea travels to Russia for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2018.

