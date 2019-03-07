After ICC’s rejection, BCC seeks international ban on Pakistan: After International Cricket Council (ICC) turned down the request to cut ties with countries from where terrorism emanates, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has now sought an International ban on Pakistan. The BCCI had earlier sent a letter to ICC to sever ties with countries that harbour terrorism. Though BCCI had not clearly mentioned the name of the country, but it is clear the country’s cricket board wanted ICC to ban Pakistan as it is behind various terror attacks in India.

