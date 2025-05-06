Home
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
After Labeling Virat Kohli ‘Not a Good Human Being,’ Rahul Vaidya Mocks His Fans as ‘2 Kaudi Ke Jokers’

But the mocking didn't end there. Vaidya later claimed that Kohli had blocked him on Instagram—though he suggested that could also be another "algorithm glitch."

After Labeling Virat Kohli 'Not a Good Human Being,' Rahul Vaidya Mocks His Fans as '2 Kaudi Ke Jokers'

After Labeling Virat Kohli 'Not a Good Human Being,' Rahul Vaidya Mocks His Fans as '2 Kaudi Ke Jokers'


Virat Kohli may be immersed in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but it’s his off-field social media activity that sparked fresh online debate. The buzz began when Kohli’s account ‘liked’ a post by social media influencer Avneet Kaur, leading to widespread speculation.

The cricketer quickly addressed the situation, attributing the action to an Instagram algorithm error. That seemed to cool things off briefly—until singer Rahul Vaidya jumped into the fray.

Mockery Over Clarification Turns Into Social Media War

Vaidya took to Instagram, sharing stories that poked fun at Kohli’s explanation. He parodied the idea of an algorithm mishap with a tongue-in-cheek message.

“Main kehna chahta hoon ki aaj ke baad aisa ho sakta hai ki algorithm bohot saare photos like karde jo maine nahi kare. So, jo bhi ladki ho, please don’t do PR around it because it is not my mistake. It is Instagram’s mistake, okay?”

But the mocking didn’t end there. Vaidya later claimed that Kohli had blocked him on Instagram—though he suggested that could also be another “algorithm glitch.”

“So guys, Virat Kohli has blocked me, as you all know. I think that too is an Instagram glitch, Virat Kohli didn’t block me. Instagram k algorithm ne bola hoga Virat Kohli ko ki, ‘Ek kaam kar, main tere behalf pe Rahul Vaidya ko block kardeti hoon’. Hain na? Right?”

Backlash from Fans Sparks Stronger Reaction from Vaidya

Vaidya’s posts triggered a wave of backlash from Kohli’s supporters. The singer alleged that fans of the cricket star had started targeting not just him, but also his family.

“Virat Kohli’s fans are even bigger jokers than Virat!” he wrote, expressing anger over the nature of the abuse.

“And now you are abusing me that’s fine but you are abusing my wife my sister.. who have nothing to do with this! So I was right. That’s why you all Virat Kohli fans are jokers! 2 kaudi ke jokers.”

“I Don’t Endorse Him as a Human Being,” Says Vaidya

In a Zoom interaction, Vaidya said he once admired Kohli for his cricketing skills but didn’t support him personally anymore.

“Virat Kohli has blocked me for some reason. I am not even aware about the reason. I used to be his fan. I am still a fan of the cricketer, but I don’t endorse him as a human being,” he stated.

He also clarified that his original post was meant as a joke and wasn’t intended to escalate into a serious controversy.

Meanwhile, Kohli had earlier explained the situation by saying:

“I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding.”

ALSO READ: BCCI Refuses Senior India Cricketer’s Request For Test Captaincy Return

 

