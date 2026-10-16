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Home > Sports News > After More Than 1400 Days! Bhuvneshwar Kumar Set to Return to International Cricket in India vs West Indies 5th T20I

After More Than 1400 Days! Bhuvneshwar Kumar Set to Return to International Cricket in India vs West Indies 5th T20I

Bhuvneshwar Kumar could return to international cricket after more than 1,400 days in India vs West Indies 5th T20I 2026. Replacing injured Arshdeep Singh, the experienced Indian pacer awaits selection as India prepares for the series decider in Bengaluru.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been added to India's squad for the 5th T20I against West Indies. Image Credit: ANI
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been added to India's squad for the 5th T20I against West Indies. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 16:08 IST

India vs West Indies 5th T20I: India’s experienced fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar could make his much-awaited return to international cricket during the fifth and final T20I against the West Indies on Saturday, October 17, 2026, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Bhuvneshwar has been drafted into the Indian team as a replacement for Arshdeep Singh who suffered a blow to his bowling shoulder during the fourth T20I in Hyderabad. But whether or not Bhuvneshwar will feature in the final T20I against Sri Lanka will depend on how well he recovers and the team’s evaluation ahead of the match, BCCI said.

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Bhuvneshwar played his last game for India in November 2022, so the possibility of him playing a game on international level would be that of an almost four-year-long gap between games. He has given India the extra experience on the eve of a T20I series against New Zealand, starting from 22 October.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s International Comeback After 1,400-Plus Days

Bhuvneshwar last played for India in Novemember 2022 in the T20is against New Zealand. The right-arm pacer was in India’s squad for the upcoming T20I series in New Zealand, but with Arshdeep Kang’s injury, Bhuvneshwar’s selection in the playing XI is becoming likely.

Known for his swing bowling, accuracy, and effectiveness during both the powerplay and death overs, Bhuvneshwar could offer India an experienced option in a high-pressure match. His recent IPL performances have also strengthened his case for an international return.

His spot in the XI has not been confirmed by the selectors yet though. The Indians will determine his selection using his return and recondition.

India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Series Decider

The fifth T20I between the two sides is crucial for both teams, as the five-match series is currently tied at 2-2. India won the first match of the series by eight wickets and the third by 14 runs, while the West Indies won the second and the fourth matches.

The visitors produced a dominant performance in Hyderabad, scoring 247/3 before bowling India out for 223. Shai Hope’s unbeaten 102 anchored the innings, while Keemo Paul’s five wickets secured a 24-run victory.

Also Read: South Africa Champions vs England Champions Prediction: Who Will Win WCL 2026 1st Semi-Final?

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After More Than 1400 Days! Bhuvneshwar Kumar Set to Return to International Cricket in India vs West Indies 5th T20I
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After More Than 1400 Days! Bhuvneshwar Kumar Set to Return to International Cricket in India vs West Indies 5th T20I
After More Than 1400 Days! Bhuvneshwar Kumar Set to Return to International Cricket in India vs West Indies 5th T20I
After More Than 1400 Days! Bhuvneshwar Kumar Set to Return to International Cricket in India vs West Indies 5th T20I
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After More Than 1400 Days! Bhuvneshwar Kumar Set to Return to International Cricket in India vs West Indies 5th T20I

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