After MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Unhappy With Man Of The Match Award vs PBKS, Says 'Should Go To...'

Virat Kohli once again played the role of a steady anchor as Royal Challengers Bengaluru chased down 158 against Punjab Kings with clinical precision.

Kohli’s unbeaten 73 off 54 balls helped RCB notch up their fifth consecutive away win of the season. However, the former captain felt that the Player of the Match award should’ve gone to someone else.

Padikkal’s Impact Recognized by Kohli

“I thought Dev made a difference today, this award should go to him, I don’t know why they have given it to me,” Kohli said during the post-match presentation.

The veteran batter stitched a 103-run stand with Devdutt Padikkal, who scored a fluent 61. It was a partnership that took the game away from Punjab Kings.

“I can accelerate, but I want to understand the strengths of other players. Holding one end up at the moment, that’s working for us,” he added.

Kohli now has 322 runs in eight games this season, and his role as a stabilizer seems to be clicking well for RCB.

A Balanced Squad and a Clear Strategy

According to Kohli, the structure of the team is finally reflecting on the scoreboard.

“A very good auction for us. We got the team we wanted. They (franchise owners) knew exactly whom they wanted. It’s coming together nicely. That was missing in all the other seasons. You can see that intensity and feistyness,” he said.

Kohli also highlighted the importance of every two points in the league.

“It was a very important game for us. When you go from 8 (points) to 10, it makes a massive difference. We have played some amazing cricket away from home. The mindset has to be to get 2 points in every game.”

Devdutt Padikkal, who provided steady support to Kohli, echoed the importance of the partnership.

“There’s a lot of hard work that has gone in. You get that confidence when you’re batting with Kohli. It makes your job very easy. Playing for my home state and city is very special.”

PBKS Struggle With Middle-Order Blues

On the other side, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer acknowledged the team’s inability to convert solid starts into match-winning totals.

“If you see the majority of the batsmen, they love to go from ball one. We are not able to capitalise on the starts we are getting. The wicket is getting slower and slower.”

He also admitted that the middle order needs to show more grit.

“Few of the other middle-order batsmen need to step up; need to take the bull by the horns,” Iyer said. “I’m in a great mind space. Just that I need to cross 10 runs. I just need to be free-flowing as well.”

With a six-day break ahead, PBKS hope to regroup and iron out the kinks in their lineup.

Meanwhile, RCB march forward with growing confidence, guided by the calm and calculated presence of Kohli.

